Kevin O'Connell believed Aaron Rodgers would "stand in the way" of J.J. McCarthy's development if 4x MVP signed with Vikings: Report

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers was reportedly in talks with the Minnesota Vikings over a move to the NFC North franchise in the offseason. However, the four-time MVP signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers instead.The Vikings were interested in a move for Sam Darnold, who signed for the Seattle Seahawks instead. They tried to rope in Daniel Jones but he moved to Indianapolis.With Minnesota short on quarterback targets, Rodgers expressed his interest in joining the Vikings. However, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings thought signing the four-time MVP would hinder their quarterback J.J. McCarthy's development.&quot;Aaron Rodgers was interested in Minnesota,&quot; Pelissero said. That was certainly something that they at least talked about, as you tend to do with a four-time NFL MVP quarterback. But again, they felt like that was going to be something that was going to stand in the way of the development of J.J. McCarthy.&quot;Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has backed McCarthy as the starting quarterback for the team but his decision has not not served the team well this season.McCarthy started the first two games of the season before reporting an ankle injury. He was given a six-week recovery timeline last month and has not started a game since with the Vikings' postseason hopes dwindling with a 3-4 record.Vikings quarterback could return to starting lineup to face Detroit LionsIn J.J. McCarthy's absence the Vikings have relied on backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who has a 2-3 record in five starts. However, Wentz is dealing with a serious shoulder issue and continues to play through pain.Kevin O'Connell hinted at a potential start for McCarthy against the Detroit Lions next Sunday after the team's bye week.&quot;If J.J. is healthy, J.J. will play,&quot; O'Connell said. &quot;That's been the case since the injury. That's always been kind of my mindset, and I believe we're right -- hopefully -- around the corner from seeing him be healthy, have a week of preparation and go compete.&quot;McCarthy practiced on Tuesday, but the medical staff didn't risk him for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.