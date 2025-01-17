Kevin O'Connell makes feelings known as contract extension looms: "I love being Vikings HC"

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sent a clear message about his relationship with the franchise. The 39-year-old coach had nothing but positive things to say about his team, stating that he loves the franchise and wants to stay there for the long run despite not having a contract extension.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, O'Connell rejected any idea of going to a different team and said he talked with team officials, whom he has a good relationship with.

"What I would say is I love being the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings," he said. "and with that becomes the fact that I love our ownership. I have a great relationship with our ownership and feel so fortunate not only just the way they support us and believe in us, but also the impact they have on our players, on our locker room and ultimately where we all want to go together. Feel very, very great about that."

Kevin O'Connell signed his current deal with the Vikings in February 2022. The deal runs through the 2025 season, but it's clear that his next contract will be more lucrative. In his first season with the Vikings, he posted a 13-4 campaign. The second one wasn't so positive, as they boasted a 7-10 register.

In a season where he was probably coaching to get a new deal, O'Connell responded in big fashion, leading the Vikings to an impressive 14-3 record and their second playoff berth in three years. Despite losing rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to an injury and having to work with an inconsistent veteran like Sam Darnold, he brought the best out of the former New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers playmaker.

Darnold threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024, posting the best season of his NFL career.

Kevin O'Connell had expressed desire to stay with the Vikings

Exactly 10 days ago, Kevin O'Connell made it clear that he had no plans to leave the Vikings, even with uncertainty surrounding his future. The young coach said he wasn't interested in addressing any rumors or speculation and focused on talking about the good relationship he's created with the organization.

With a 34-17 overall record, O'Connell has done enough to extend his stay in Minnesota, but after the new deal is inked, the expectations will be higher for him and his squad.

