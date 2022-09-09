“They’re going to feel the pain” - Keyshawn Johnson predicts Dallas Cowboys to be the most disappointing team in football in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the popular teams in the NFL, and many have them as Super Bowl contenders, once again, this season.

According to BetGM, the Cowboys have the eighth-highest odds at winning the Super Bowl, with +1600 odds.

ESPN analyst and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson talked about the Cowboys and their upcoming season. He, like many other analysts, thinks they are overhyped and don't have a chance at competing for the Lombardi trophy.

Johnson thinks that, like every year, the Cowboys will disappoint their fans as they're hyped up to be one of the best teams this season.

He said:

"I think the Dallas Cowboys will disappoint me the most because of the expectations year in and year out for them to be a juggernaut in the National Football League. For some reason, I feel like the Philadelphia Eagles have caught them, and they're going to really feel the pain as the season wears on."

Johnson spent two seasons with the Cowboys. He played with the team from 2004-2005, and racked up 141 receptions, 1,820 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Other analysts, such as Colin Cowherd and Stephen A. Smith, also predicted a down season for the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys play three of the toughest teams in their first five games of the regular season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The road to the Super Bowl for the Cowboys presents some tough challenges early on. Three out of their first five games of the season include three of the best teams in the NFL.

For their season debut, they open at home on primetime Sunday night versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady. They then host the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in week two. The next two games will be divisional games as they play the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. Week five, they will be on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

In other words, in the first five games, they'll play two tough divisional games, the Buccaneers who won the Super Bowl two seasons ago, and last season's conference champions.

On offense, the Dallas Cowboys will be led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the backfield duo of Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard, pass-catchers CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz.

Defensively, they are led by their two All-Pros from last season, outside linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive back Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys could have a great season or it could be like the ones they've had in recent years.

