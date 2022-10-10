WATCH: NFL fans rain down boos at Kim Kardashian during Cowboys vs Rams 

Under the lights at SoFi Stadium, Kim Kardashian was one of the big names gracing the evening as the Dallas Cowboys faced the Los Angeles Rams in the City of Angels.

She was in attendance with her son, Saint, as he donned a Rams jersey for the full experience.

The camera showed her in the crowd as she waved and gave out kisses to the 70K fans in attendance.

However, the reality TV star was given a very cold response by NFL fans as boos echoed throughout the stadium.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, she has dated some NFL stars like former Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin back in June 2010. They had a brief relationship but grew apart due to their tough schedules and seemingly decided it would be for the best if they broke up, which they did in September 2010.

One that is most remembered is her time with former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush.

Bush first met Kardashian at the ESPY Awards in 2007. After being introduced by a mutual friend, the pair soon started dating.

Their romance was also showcased on the show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.' The relationship ended in 2010.

Why are NFL fans booing Kim Kardashian?

It's unclear why the SoFi crowd chose to boo the television star with such contempt, but they certainly made their feelings felt as the booing commenced.

The booing ceased when the camera switched to a random fan named Steve, who then got louder cheers, in clear contrast to the reality television star's reception.

Could it be because of her previous relationships with other NFL players that fans recall, like with Austin and Bush?

One thing was clear Sunday afternoon in Inglewood, California: the fans were having none of her and her presence at the game.

