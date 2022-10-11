"Best thing Cowboys fans have done in the past 25 years," "She was scouting" - Kim Kardashian's appearance during Rams vs. Cowboys prompted boos in stadium and a roast on social media

The Dallas Cowboys took on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 of the NFL at the SoFi Stadium. But for all the good things to happen on the field, it was who was spotted in the crowd that drew the most attention.

Celebrity Kim Kardashian was seen in the crowd as she was taking in the sights during the game. However, not everyone was happy to see Kim at the venue as when the big screen showed her in attendance, the whole crowd could be heard booing.

Fans took to social media to express their views, which were mostly hostile to the reality TV star. One fan even said that the Cowboys fans booing Kim is the best thing they have done in the last 25 years.

"Best thing cowboys fans have done in the past 25 years 😂."

trueblue 🌎 @beaner4eva . @DailyLoud Best thing cowboys fans have done in the past 25 years @DailyLoud Best thing cowboys fans have done in the past 25 years 😂.

Another fan cheekily posted that Kim was scouting for her ex at the Stadium.

"She was scouting, looking for her next ex."

It didn't take other NFL fans long to give their two cents worth upon seeing Kim in the crowd.

marsalis ⓥ @iammarsalis @natashadye The only thing Rams and Cowboys agreed with on this day...Booing a Kardashian. @natashadye The only thing Rams and Cowboys agreed with on this day...Booing a Kardashian.

Thrillhouse @NickVanHexel @iammarsalis @natashadye I was at the game. It was a beautiful moment of the fans coming together lol @iammarsalis @natashadye I was at the game. It was a beautiful moment of the fans coming together lol

Peak Valley Tech @PeakValleyTech1 @natashadye After many years of getting undeserved attention, great to see she is finally getting the kind of attention she deserves. She does everything for attention, from her shows to her relationships. @natashadye After many years of getting undeserved attention, great to see she is finally getting the kind of attention she deserves. She does everything for attention, from her shows to her relationships.

Wilbert Harris @WilbertHarris13 @natashadye Kardashian asked for it and got it!"The boo that was heard around the world!" @natashadye Kardashian asked for it and got it!"The boo that was heard around the world!"

Mark Turner @mtthawk @natashadye That wasn't booing by LA standards. That was merely indifference, which is actually way worse than booing...by LA standards. @natashadye That wasn't booing by LA standards. That was merely indifference, which is actually way worse than booing...by LA standards.

It appears that most fans were in agreement over the booing of Kim. However, considering that she was there with her kids, one can make the case that the reaction was a bit harsh.

Cowboys roll into SoFi and pull out outstanding win

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys came into the SoFi Stadium and again, made a statement with Kim Kardashian in attendance. With the offense just doing what it needs to do behind what can only be described as one of the best defensive units in the NFL, Dallas shut down the Rams to win 22-10.

In the process of that win, Dallas kept its record alive of only allowing one touchdown per game and also not allowing an opposition team to score 20 points.

Their fans would have been happy with what they saw from Dallas as they moved to 4-1 on the season. They will likely have Dak Prescott back under center for this week's clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For many, Dallas will go as far as the defense goes, and again on Sunday, they got after Matthew Stafford. They sacked him five times and picked him off late in the game for good measure.

While fans noticed Kim Kardashian in the stands, NFL fans have noticed how well this Dallas team is playing without Dak Prescott. They are making their case to be one of the teams in the Super Bowl bubble.

