Kirk Cousins’ former teammate endorses Vikings QB's move to Jets after Aaron Rodgers' injury

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are 0-2 this season, but according to former tight end Kyle Rudolph, the quarterback should be the New York Jets' savior after they lost Aaron Rodgers to injury.

Speaking in a clip shown on Get Up, the tight end said that the Jets should move for Cousins:

"If you're the New York Jets, you pick up the phone, you call the Minnesota Vikings. I think it's worth the conversation. Kirk certainly is a guy, as you look across the NFL from a starting quarterback standpoint, that would give you a great chance to go win enough games to get in the playoffs and play football in January."

Kirk Cousins' history with Kyle Rudolph

It's one thing to get an endorsement for a trade from an NFL analyst, it's another thing to get one from one's former teammate. Kyle Rudolph and Cousins played together from 2018 until the end of the 2020 season. In that time, Rudolph earned about 1,300 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

After the two went their separate ways, Rudolph arrived in New York for a season with the New York Giants in 2021. Then, in his final year, he played with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in relief for Rob Gronkowski, who had retired the previous year.

Meanwhile, Cousins has stuck around in Minnesota since arriving in 2018. In that time, he's logged a 46-35-1 record, 159 touchdowns and 51 interceptions. He's reached the playoffs twice with the team, going 1-2 in those appearances.

Week 3 showdown against Kirk Cousins is everything for Jets fans' trade hopes

Unless something changes this week, Minnesota will essentially be all but eliminated from playoff contention.

On average, about one 0-2 team reaches the playoffs each season. However, the number of teams that have overcome a 0-3 run can be counted on two hands. If Minnesota loses against the 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers, one can just about pack it in for the year. If that happens, the odds of Cousins getting traded increase.

Cousins is in the final year of his deal, which would give the Jets just enough time to use before letting him test free agency as they return to Aaron Rodgers.

