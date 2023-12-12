"Pay this man": Kirk Cousins' iced-out Kohl's chain goes viral after ManningCast appearance on Week 14 MNF

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered against the Green Bay Packers at the end of October. However, it's safe to say that the signal-caller hasn't lost his astute sense of humor as he continues his rehab.

Cousins made a guest appearance on the Week 14 MNF episode of ManningCast. He joined the iconic NFL quarterbacks and brothers, Eli and Peyton Manning and stole the limelight with his antics.

While preparing for the show, Cousins recorded a video of himself picking out his best "dad fit" before flaunting his Kohl's Cash chain. The Vikings quarterback later posed with the retail-based bling and uploaded the picture on social media.

Needless to say, Cousins' stunts on ManningCast drew some interesting fan reactions. On X (formerly Twitter), one wrote:

"Pay this man. I never want the dad jokes to leave Minny."

Another added:

"Genius marketing by Kohl’s"

Here are a few more fan reactions to Cousins showing off his Kohl's Cash chain:

While Cousins has built a fantastic rapport with the Vikings fanbase, his future with the franchise is questionable.

When will Kirk Cousins return? Injury update on Vikings QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in the Week 8 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 29. Reports later confirmed that he would miss the remainder of the season since he required surgery.

As things stand, Cousins is set to return to action in the 2024 season. However, it remains to be seen whether he will continue playing in Minnesota since he will become a free agent at the end of the current season.

Cousins was having another solid season with the Vikings in 2023 before his injury. The quarterback threw for 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns on 216 passes.

Following Cousins' injury, Joshua Dobbs has been leading the offense for the Vikings, who are currently second in the NFC North with a 7-6 record and in contention to reach the playoffs heading into Week 15.