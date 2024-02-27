Minnesota Vikings pair Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson have not hidden their friendship. And it appears the pair have taken it to another level.

With Cousins set to hit free agency and Jefferson wanting a new contract, things could be getting tense in Minnesota, but the pair isn't showing it.

Cousins recently received a gift from Jefferson: a set of gold grills. It is a popular piece of jewelry worn over the teeth. Jefferson has been seen wearing it at various times in the NFL.

But one fan wasn't impressed by Cousins' gif and expressed his dismay on X.

"Looks like he has tobacco stains," the fan tweeted.

Other fans gave their thoughts on Cousins' latest dental work thanks to Jefferson.

So not everyone is pleased with Cousins' new teeth, despite it being a gift from Jefferson.

The pair has developed into quite the tandem since Jefferson entered the league. The duo has sometimes been borderline unstoppable as Jefferson has put up huge numbers.

Now, with both set to look at their futures, we could have seen the last of their bond in Minnesota.

What does the future hold for Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson?

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings

The pair's futures are murky at best as both are looking for new contracts and are expected to be looking for top-of-the-market money this offseason.

There is a feeling that the Vikings can't afford to pay Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson top-of-the-market money. So they will have to choose wisely who they decide to pay.

Jefferson is looking to become the highest-paid receiver in football, and Cousins is no doubt looking for a salary pushing $50 million APY.

Several teams need a quarterback and could easily try to entice Cousins to leave the Vikings. It is highly doubtful that the franchise could match another team's offer given what they are paying for Jefferson.

With NFL free agency just around the corner, we won't have to wait too long to see what Cousins' future in the NFL looks like.