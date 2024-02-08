Kirk Cousins pondering NFL mortality as Vikings QB steps up rehab from Achilles injury with free agency looming

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' future with the organization was uncertain before the season started and is even more so after his Achilles injury.

With Cousins rehabbing after only playing eight games this season before the injury, the Vikings need to decide on his future.

The aging veteran had made a home in Minnesota and has played some pleasing football along the way. But now, after such a prominent injury, coupled with his age, the Vikings could be forced into making a decision this offseason.

Given all the speculation surrounding his future, what does it look like to Cousins?

Cousins answered on the Pat McAfee Show:

“I'm 35, I'll be 36 before we kick off next year. I was just talking to Cam Jordan yesterday because we were talking about how long we got. And we're both kind of thinking, you know, at least that 15-year threshold sounds kind of good to both of us..."

"I want to play long enough to my two boys who are six and four, that they can remember it and have been a part of it, and come into the locker room after a big win and go to practice and just remember it.”

What does Kirk Cousins' football future look like?

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

The QB market has exploded over the last couple of seasons. So, based on how teams value Kirk Cousins, one can determine who is interested in his services.

His age alone could make some teams think twice about signing him. And adding in the Achilles injury doesn't exactly scream "long-term project."

Cousins was 4-4 this season with the Vikings as he threw 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Several teams need a veteran QB, and Cousins' market value is $39.3 APY per spotrac.com. That begs the question, which team is willing to pay that for an aging quarterback coming off Achilles surgery?

But one thing that is known is Cousins wants to continue playing football. And with Justin Jefferson wanting a big payday, it remains to be seen if the Vikings can fit both into their salary cap calculations.