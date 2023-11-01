Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie Hampton shares ‘surreal’ experience from Vikings QB’s surgery waiting room

Kirk Cousins' 2023 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings came to a halt with a torn Achilles in a Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers. Out for the year, Cousins' injury was the worst possible blow for the Vikings.

The injury will also have major implications for his future with the franchise. Cousins' contract will become null and void after the March 5 deadline for declaring franchise players, providing him with a guaranteed journey to free agency if he so desires.

That being said, one can also not determine the course of Cousins' recovery just yet. However, while waiting for his surgery, Kirk Cousins' wife Julie Hampton recently took to Instagram to post a story of her waiting in the surgery room.

Image Credit: Kirk Cousins' wife Julie Hamptons' official IG account

"My view from surgery waiting room this morning ... surreal to be viewing our teammates eating breakfast up there and prepping for Week 9. #skol," she wrote in the story.

Sharing a small clip of Cousins and their son earlier, Juile has been extremely supportive throughout his injury.

Of course, Cousins made sure to reach out personally and inform everyone of his successful surgery. Smiling at the camera, Cousins wrote:

"Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time..."

Fans have stayed optimistic about Cousins' return, despite knowing how difficult a torn Achilles can be to fight through.

Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins' injury and his future with the Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell addressed Cousins' injury, referring to this season as the finest Cousins has had.

"Yeah, you guys know how I feel about Kirk," O'Connell said. "Kirk knows how I feel about Kirk. I think he was playing as well as anybody in the NFL and one of the hardest parts about coping with this ... [is] the fact that he was experiencing his best season in the NFL."

Without his quarterback, the head coach is determined to give it his all:

"It's going [to be] a challenge, but one that we've got to accept and try to thrive."

Not beating around the bush, the head coach also addressed the impending free agency.

"I know he's going to be a free agent after this season, but Kirk knows how I feel about him and that will be something that hopefully works itself out."

Though there's no concrete timetable for his recovery, Cousins is expected to return by 2024.