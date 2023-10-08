Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie hatches plan to get 7-year-old son to march with Georgia Bulldogs

Kirk Cousins' wife, Julie, is all set to cheer for the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of their game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Julie was born and raised in Alpharetta, Georgia, which makes her a huge fan of the Bulldogs. She even attended the University of Georgia, so the former elementary school teacher is all ready to dance to the rhythm of the marching band song of the team.

As she's such a big fan of the team, it became her mission to turn her oldest son, 7, into a Dawgs fan, too. She uploaded a video on Instagram account where she showed herself listening to the marching song of the Bulldogs. Her son also accompanied her. She wrote:

"Teaching them to love the DAWGS."

After completing her education at the University of Georgia, Julie Hampton worked as an elementary school teacher for a period of time. She later moved to Minnesota and then to Washington, D.C., with Kirk Cousins.

Julie's commitment to supporting her husband's career as an NFL quarterback is evident, as she's often seen cheering him on and showing her support on social media.

She has also ventured into entrepreneurship and is known as a co-founder of the Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to making a positive impact in various communities.

Although Julie Hampton tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, her devotion to her family and involvement in philanthropic endeavors alongside her husband demonstrates her dedication and support to Kirk.

Where did Kirk Cousins play college football?

Kirk Cousins played college football at Michigan State University. During his time at Michigan State, Cousins established himself as a standout quarterback and made a significant impact.

From 2009 to 2011, Cousins was the starting quarterback for the Spartans. He led them to numerous victories as he showcased his skills and leadership abilities throughout his college career.

Cousins' performance at Michigan State was impressive and resulted in several notable achievements and records. He set multiple school records, including the most career passing yards, career completions and career touchdown passes. Cousins accumulated 9,131 passing yards, 723 completions and 66 touchdown passes during his college career.

His success extended beyond individual records, as Cousins was instrumental in leading the Spartans to three bowl-game wins. Michigan State won the 2010 Alamo Bowl, the 2011 Capital One Bowl and the 2012 Outback Bowl under Cousins' leadership.

Cousins' college football career at Michigan State also earned him recognition and accolades. He was named the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year in 2010 and 2011, showcasing his exceptional performance at the conference.

Overall, Kirk Cousins' time at Michigan State University provided him with the platform to shine as a quarterback.

His achievements, leadership skills and success in bowl games undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping his professional career and contributed to his success as an NFL quarterback with the Minnesota Vikings.