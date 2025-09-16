Kirk Cousins and wife Julie pose in all-black outfit as $180,000,000 QB reminisces life in Minnesota at Vikings vs. Falcons Week 2 game

Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ Atlanta Falcons defeated his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, 22-6 in Week 2 on Sunday in a road game. Cousins shared a photo on Instagram on Monday alongside his wife, Julie, where they are standing inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Cousins was wearing a black hoodie paired with sweatpants, whereas Julie sported a black denim dress. The caption read:“Lots of memories.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the post might look like a simple trip down memory lane, it is especially timely with talk that a reunion with the Vikings is in the works. The QB spent six seasons in Minnesota (2018-2023) and was a cornerstone in the Vikings’ offense.In March 2024, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. However, his first year in Atlanta did not pan out as hoped, as he was benched in December after a series of poor performances. Cousins has started the 2025 season in limited capacity. He is the backup behind Michael Penix Jr., who is being viewed as the Falcons’ future under center.Kirk Cousins might make a possible return to the Minnesota VikingsWith Michael Penix Jr. now QB1 and the Atlanta Falcons’ defense performing well, Kirk Cousins finds himself as a valuable, but expensive, QB2. As a result, trade rumors have cropped up, and the Minnesota Vikings are among the top teams being linked to the veteran quarterback.The Vikings are currently starting rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has shown promise but also signs of inexperience in his first two starts. McCarthy has completed 58.5% of his passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also added 50 rushing yards and a touchdown, but is now dealing with an ankle injury expected to keep him out for the next 2-4 weeks.With former backup Sam Darnold now with the team anymore, the Vikings don’t have a short-term replacement for McCarthy. While they want to develop him as their long term franchise QB, the rest of the roster is talented enough to contend now, adding to the case for a possible Cousins reunion.Former NFL executive Joe Banner has also suggested that the Vikings should call Atlanta about Kirk Cousins. The idea is not far-fetched. Cousins knows the Vikings’ system inside and out and has a strong connection with the coaching staff.Also Read: &quot;Better call Kirk Cousins&quot;: NFL fans react as Bengals reach out to QBs amid Joe Burrow's toe injury