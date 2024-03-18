Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie provides glimpse of life in Atlanta as QB begins $180,000,000 chapter with Falcons

Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons last week. He and his family have moved from Minnesota to Georgia and are enjoying the new everyday lifestyle in the south.

The quarterback's wife, Julie Cousins, shared videos of her morning walk on Instagram on Monday. She shared glimpses of a farm with horses and the type of scenery she gets on her walks in Atlanta, Georgia.

Julie Cousins is sharing their family's new routine in Georgia.

Last week, Julie Cousins posted a heartfelt tribute to the fans and community they cherished during their six years living in Minnesota. The mom-of-two shared how they welcomed their second son while the quarterback played with the Minnesota Vikings and how some of their greatest memories were created there.

Kirk Cousins signed a four-year deal worth $180 million with the Falcons.

Falcons free agency: Why Kirk Cousins move could tip the scales in NFC South

The Atlanta Falcons are starting a new chapter in 2024 under new head coach Raheem Morris. The Falcons struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position last season with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.

Now, adding a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins, the Falcons hope to be a contender for the NFC South title in 2024.

The Falcons have a talented offense that features running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts, Drake London and recently signed Darnell Mooney. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South the last two seasons with two different quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield.

Derek Carr's arrival to the New Orleans Saints wasn't as powerful as fans hoped in 2023. The Carolina Panthers remained at the bottom of the division even after drafting quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick.

Atlanta and Tampa Bay tied their division meetings at one game apiece last season and look to be the top contenders for the title in 2024. The last time Cousins faced the Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, he went 33 of 44 for 344 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons remain steadfast that a quarterback was the missing piece for their success. With six months until kickoff, the Falcons appear to be favorites in a division that is up for grabs.