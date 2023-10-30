Kirk Cousins will take Aaron Rodgers’ path for Achilles injury recovery, claims Pat McAfee

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury during Week 8's game against the Green Bay Packers. He will miss the rest of the season, as the franchise is now in a very tough situation.

After a slow start to the season, the Vikings are now 4-4 and could have made the playoffs had Cousins been healthy. But with their veteran quarterback out, things could go differently for them in the next couple of weeks.

Another quarterback who suffered an Achilles injury this season is Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets star got hurt on the opening drive of the season and has been recovering at a very fast pace since then. Pat McAfee thinks that Cousins is likely to follow the same procedure as Rodgers and will be healthy soon.

Here's what he said on his show today:

"I know there's a 39-year-old guy (Rodgers) who's already doing dropbacks and warm-ups and spinning the ball after saying 'no real progression, bad rehab week'. I think Kirk's gonna be A-okay, because he's gonna go to that Achilles factory in LA."

NFL insider Adam Schefter also gave his perspective on the situation and said:

"There's the inspiration, there's the role model for Kirk Cousins. He's essentially six, seven weeks ahead of where Kirk Cousins will be on this. And so Kirk can tune into the McAfee show and listen to what Aaron says, call him up for a little tips about how to get back quicker."

Despite being division rivals for several years, Rodgers and Kirk Cousins have the utmost respect for each other. Due to it, as McAfee said, the Vikings quarterback could be on his way to Los Angeles for his recovery.

Kirk Cousins' return timeline explored

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Cousins will be a free agent at the end of the season, and his Achilles injury will undoubtedly affect his market value. He'll be ready for next season's training camp, but it's unclear whether he'll play for the Vikings.

This season, the veteran quarterback was expected to be involved in trade talks, but both the player and the franchise ultimately decided to stay put. Cousins is beloved by all Vikings players and coaches, so a return next season is possible.

However, much of it will be determined by how the market views him. In eight games this season, he has thrown for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.