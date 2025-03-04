Kirk Herbstreit hints that Vikings have already made the decision between J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold

NFL analyst Kirk Herbstreit shed light on the Minnesota Vikings' situation with J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold, the team's quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 season. Last season, Darnold took over after the former Michigan Wolverines star suffered a season-ending injury. He posted the best season of his career and led Minnesota to 14 wins.

Ad

The question about who will be under center next season is big, considering how Darnold performed last season and the expectations they have for McCarthy. On Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Herbstreit hinted that the Vikings have made up their minds.

"I think it sounds like, based on, if you're reading the tea leaves, that they're going to go back to J.J. McCarthy because they had such big visions of what he could become," Herbstreit said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And it's incredible, I think that tells you if that's the route they go, how much confidence and where this offense potentially can go, maybe where the franchise can go with McCarthy. So I think he's the wild card in all this. If he's not there, I think it's a no-brainer, you re-sign Sam."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

McCarthy couldn't play a single snap with the Vikings in 2024, but Darnold put on a terrific campaign, ranking fifth in passing yards (4,319) and passing touchdowns (35) while getting intercepted 12 times.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed interest in keeping Darnold on the roster. However, with the veteran seeking a long-term deal and the franchise trying to give McCarthy the keys to the car, this appears to be a difficult job.

Justin Jefferson shares his thoughts on J.J. McCarthy, Sam Darnold's future with the Vikings

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson responded to the team's quarterback situation on Monday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show."

Ad

"I'm not sure who the quarterback is going to be," Jefferson said. "And just like I said last year, it truly doesn't matter personally to me. You know, it doesn't matter who's going to throw me that ball out. I'm going to make the most of my opportunities. I'm going to try to make him look the best quarterback in the whole NFL. Just making the contested catches, making those catches that look difficult be easy."

The Vikings have a good problem in hand, but they will eventually make a decision that might rub a lot of people the wrong way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback