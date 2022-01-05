"Ain’t nobody do that for no apparent reason" - Rapper Kodak Black defends Antonio Brown

It seems Antonio Brown has someone in his corner. American rapper Kodak Black just jumped to the defense of Brown after the wide receiver's antics on Sunday.

Brown was seen taking off his pads and helmet during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' clash with the New York Jets. Teammate Mike Evans tried to stop Brown but could not. The receiver made a hasty exit down the tunnel, despite the game still being played.

24-year-old Black took to his Twitter account and posted in defense of Brown, writing:

"Don’t B Kwik To Shun @AB84 Ain’t Nobody Finna Jus Do That Fa No Apparent Reason , Gotta B Some S**t We Don’t Know Bout & Clearly Fam Had Some Fines to pay & dem People Wasn’t Tryna Put em in da game so he can earn dem bonuses … of course a n**** gone get frustrated."

Brown's NFL career potentially over after latest incident

Brown was already on thin ice before signing with the Buccaneers halfway through last season. So much so that after signing the veteran receiver, head coach Bruce Arians stated, “He screws up one time, he’s gone."

To Brown's credit, he was a model citizen as the Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, won the Super Bowl on their home field over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Then came the fake vaccination card incident this season. Steven Ruiz, Brown's former personal chef, went public when Brown did not pay him for his services. The chef accused Brown of trying to obtain a fake vaccination card. That led the NFL to suspend Brown for three games, and many thought his time in Tampa was up, given what Arians had said when Brown was first signed.

However, Arians decided to keep Brown on the roster, stating, "It's in the best interest of our football team." That rubbed many the wrong way, but Arians stuck his neck out for Brown, who was returning the favor to some extent with his performances on the field.

Then came Sunday and the final straw. Brown took off his pads and helmet before leaving the team in the third quarter. Head coach Arians was asked in his post-match press conference about the incident.

“He is no longer a Buc," Arians said. "That's the end of the story. Let's talk about the guys who went out there and won the game."

It is potentially a sad end to the career of a talented player. At this point, no team will want to deal with Brown's antics, as he is seen as someone who is more trouble than he is worth right now. Whether a team will pick him up next year remains to be seen, but surely it is a long shot, given the body of evidence the entire league has on exactly what Brown is like.

