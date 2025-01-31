Kristin Juszczyk hypes husband Kyle Juszczyk as NFL stars arrive for Pro Bowl in Florida

Kristin Juszczyk is showing support for husband, fullback Kyle Juszczyk as he competes in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. As the games kicked off in Orlando, Florida on Thursday evening, Juszczyk shared the details of her cross-country trip on her Instagram Story.

She shared a photo from the balcony of her hotel room, showing a picturesque pool and the sun setting in the distance. She added a caption how they were in town for the Pro Bowl.

"Here for the Pro Bowl!"-Kristin wrote on Instagram

Juszczyk shared a snapshot in Florida on her Instagram Story. (Photo via Instagram)

Kristin Juszczyk also re-shared a post from Harvard Football, Kyle Juszczyk's alma mater, celebrating his selection into nine consecutive Pro Bowls.

"9️⃣ straight Pro Bowl selections for Kyle Juszczyk '13!"-Harvard Football shared on Instagram

Kyle Juszczyk and San Francisco 49ers teammate, George Kittle, participated in the Pro Bowl Games' Dodgeball game.

Kristin Juszczyk's "Off Season" brand drops limited Super Bowl puffer vest

Kristin Juszczyk's newly launched clothing line "Off Season" has already been a hit with fans throughout the playoffs. Now, the line is dropping a second drop of a limited edition puffer best especially made for Super Bowl LIX.

On Friday morning, she shared on her Instagram Story that the first launch of the puffer vest sold out very quickly which prompted her to restock.

"So excited to announce our next drop of Super Bowl LIX puffer vest! We ran out of sizes so fast on our first drop so it only felt right to bring back the best for the big game!"-Juszczyk wrote

Juszczyk announced another drop of a limited collection puffer vest from her brand. (Photo via Instagram Story)

Photos of the front and back of the custom puffer vest were also shown in a post on the "Off Season" Instagram page. The Super Bowl LIX logo is featured on the black puffer vest as well as the NFC and AFC logos on the back.

Kristin Juszczyk launched her brand, "Off Season" on January 7, 2025, after the demand for her designs increased during the 2023 NFL playoffs. With stars Simone Biles, Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner all wearing one of her custom pieces, fans were excited to get one of their own pieces.

