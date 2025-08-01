  • home icon
  Kristin Juszczyk joins Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, in celebrating Bucs QB's major NFL milestone

Kristin Juszczyk joins Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, in celebrating Bucs QB’s major NFL milestone

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 01, 2025 10:50 GMT
Kristin Juszczyk joins Baker Mayfield
Kristin Juszczyk joins Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, in celebrating Bucs QB’s major NFL milestone (Image Source: Getty)

Baker Mayfield is gearing up for his eighth season and third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started his journey in 2018 after becoming the No. 1 draft pick by the Cleveland Browns. He spent four years with them before getting traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

In December, Mayfield requested his release and later joined the Los Angeles Rams before signing a deal with the Buccaneers in 2023. As the quarterback gears up for the upcoming season, his wife, Emily, shared her excitement on social media by posting a few pictures from training camp.

"Excited for year 8!," she wrote in the caption.
Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, reacted to the post and cheered for the quarterback.

“Back at it!!!!,” Kristin wrote.
Kristin Juszczyk joins Baker Mayfield&#039;s wife Emily in celebrating Bucs QB&rsquo;s major NFL milestone/@emilywmayfield
Kristin Juszczyk joins Baker Mayfield's wife Emily in celebrating Bucs QB’s major NFL milestone/@emilywmayfield

In the post, Emily Mayfield shared an adorable family picture in the first snap. She posed with her husband, sharing a side hug while he carried their daughter, Kova Jade Mayfield.

Emily wore a white T-shirt with the number “6” printed on the side and “Mayfield” in front. She paired it with light blue denim pants, styled her hair in a bun and carried a black bag.

Their daughter also supported Baker, wearing a black T-shirt with “Mayfield 6” printed on the back. Emily also shared an adorable picture of Mayfield posing with Tristan Wirfs and his son.

Baker Mayfield shares a glimpse of training camp

In an Instagram post last week, Baker Mayfield shared a few pictures of his practice sessions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He posted snaps featuring his teammates and himself in training.

"Just a bunch of guys being dudes," Mayfield wrote.
This offseason, Baker Mayfield has made the most of his time to spend with his wife and friends. Last month, he competed at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf event, and had a good outing at Lake Tahoe. His wife shared pictures of their outing on July 19 on Instagram.

"@acchampionship - one of the best weekends of the year & never enough photos! ⛳️🛥️🍺," Emily wrote.
She posted snaps with their friends along with a few pictures of the couple. In the second slide, Baker shared a kiss with his wife while sitting on a motorboat.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the playoffs last season but lost to the Washington Commanders. They start the new season on Sept. 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

