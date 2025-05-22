Kristin Juszczyk recalls how Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift catapulted her fashion career [VIDEO]

Kristin Juszczyk had been customizing her own gameday outfits for six years before her designs became viral. The NFL playoffs in January 2024 catapulted Kristin's career as a fashion designer and has now led to her own brand of NFL-inspired clothing called "Off Brand" which launched in January 2025.

At a recent event, Kristin Juszczyk was asked by "Off Ball" what was her "I made it moment'. Juszczyk said that it was in January 2024 when Grammy winner Taylor Swift wore one of her custom puffer jackets to the Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

"Of course when Taylor wore my jacket was my 'I made it moment' but there was actually so many moments before that as well," Kristin said via "Off Ball"

Juszczyk also shared another community event at Levi's Stadium where women from the area shared how she had inspired them to follow their dreams. She noted that was also another monumental moment in her life.

Kristin Juszczyk sent the custom puffer jacket that included Travis Kelce's #87 jersey number to Brittany Mahomes to pass on to Swift. The Grammy-winning singer wore it and went viral for the look.

Juszczyk's husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk immediately took to social media to share that his wife was the one that designed the jacket.

Kristin Juszczyk shared behind-the-scenes look at magazine shoot

Kristin Juszczyk recently took part in an interview and photoshoot for Sports Business Journal. In a post on her Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, the 31-year-old shared a carousel of photos for the publication's latest edition.

In the caption, she shared that she was able to talk about her business and sports and how she meshes her two loves together.

"Tied up in the business of blending fashion & sports 👔😘 thank you for having me @sportsbusinessjournal ! This will always be my favorite topic to talk about!" Kristin captioned the post.

For the photo shoot, Juszczyk went for a business casual look. Where a cropped dress shirt and tie that she paired with a matching skirt. The iconic New York City skyline added the perfect backdrop for the photos.

