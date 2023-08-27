Kurt Warner had a very successful NFL career, starting a Super Bowl for two different teams and landing on the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his retirement, even though he had to fight for every penny throughout his career. But at this moment, success isn't flowing through the entire family.

Wide receiver Kade Warner, Kurt's son and an undrafted wide receiver who was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason, was released on Sunday, according to a report from Pewter Report. With teams moving to trim their rosters to the 53-man limit, Warner could not survive the cuts.

NFL fans were pleased to see Kade being released. The son of Kurt Warner played for Nebraska and Kansas State during his college career but could never become a dominant wide receiver and a good prospect. His chance with the team is now over.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

How's the Buccaneers' quarterback depth chart after the release of Kurt Warner's son?

Baker Mayfield was officially announced as the new starter quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, as he beat out former second-round pick Kyle Trask for the job. Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers during free agency on a one-year deal.

It's unclear whether the Buccaneers will keep only Mayfield and Trask or if they'll look for different options. John Wolford is on the roster as well, but his roster spot is in jeopardy until the end of the cuts.

It's another chance for Baker Mayfield to rebuild his career. The former first-overall pick had previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, each with different degrees of success. He now gets the chance to start for a fourth different team in the league.

It's a one-year deal worth $4 million for Mayfield with another $4.25 million available in incentives. Could we see him rebuilding his career in a new team just like Kurt Warner did in the Arizona Cardinals? It would be a fantastic comeback story - especially if he rebuilds his career as a substitute for Tom Brady, who retired in 2022 after two decades in the league.

