Kyle Brandt drops 3-word message for Seth Rollins as WWE superstar prepares to host on NFL Network

The popular NFL Network show "Good Morning Football" will get a new co-host for three days next week.

On Thursday, NFL analyst Ryan Glasspiegel broke the news on X that WWE superstar Seth Rollins will co-host the show for three days next week.

"Glass Break: WWE star Seth “Freaking” Rollins is guest co-hosting three days of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football next week. Details on his relationship with @KyleBrandt, the maddest the Bears have made him, and more at @FOS."

In response, NFL Network analyst and Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brandt shared his excitement about Rollins joining the team next week.

"BURN IT DOWN!!!!!! @WWERollins @WWE." Brandt wrote on X.

Rollins, a major NFL and Chicago Bears fan, has previously appeared in segments of Good Morning Football, however, has never co-hosted the show for a prolonged period of time. During those segments, Rollins impressed fans with his in-depth football knowledge and media skills, even discussing his opinions on various Bears topics and trending NFL conversations and debates.

Throughout his years hosting the show, Brandt has been vocal about his love of professional wrestling and the WWE. Brandt and his son even attended WrestleMania 40 last year from Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

WWE legend Seth Rollins will host Good Morning Football next week

Rollins will host Good Morning Football next week for three days, something that will unquestionably be entertaining and exciting to watch.

Rollins is one of the top personalities and performers in the WWE, making him one of the faces of the company over the past decade. He is a five-time World Champion, a two-time United States Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a six-time Tag Team Champion.

Since becoming one of the biggest names in the industry, Rollins has given back to his fans through charity events and his hometown through the opening of a wrestling school. He is the part owner of the Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy.

