Kyle Juszczyk drops 2-word reaction on wife Kristin’s charm-laden tank top outfit with custom 49ers pants for Week 2 game vs. Saints

By Garima
Modified Sep 14, 2025 19:29 GMT
As the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the New Orleans Saints in their Week 2 matchup on Sunday, fullback Kyle Juszczyk had more than just game-day support from the stands, as his wife, Kristin, showed up in yet another chic outfit.

Before the game, Kristin shared her custom look on Instagram, wearing black San Francisco 49ers sweatpants with various graphics, paired with a white cropped tank top adorned with decorative charms, including Kyle’s jersey No. 44.

“I’m feeling spicy today 🌶️ btw I got this idea to put charms on my tank last night and was slamming the eyelets shut with a hotel iron 🤣 it’s so crooked,” she wrote as the caption.
Kyle saw the post and left a two-word reaction:

“Spice queen!”
Kristin, who married Kyle Juszczyk in 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland, is part of the NFL fashion community, because of her custom game-day outfits that are worn by fans and NFL wives and girlfriends, including Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. Kristin launched her brand “Off Season” in January.

Kyle Juszczyk injured during Sunday’s game against Saints

Kyle Juszczyk suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and will be out for the remainder of the matchup. It’s unclear when the injury occurred, but Juszczyk spent over five minutes in the blue medical tent before heading into the locker room. He was then ruled out with a concussion.

The 49ers entered the game short-handed. Tight end Georgi Kittle was placed on injured reserve a few days ago due to a hamstring injury, while quarterback Brock Purdy was ruled out on Friday with toe and shoulder issues. Meanwhile, left tackle Trent Williams (knee) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shoulder) were both able to start despite being listed as questionable.

With Juszczyk sidelined, San Francisco will turn to tight ends Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell and Brayden Willis to help cover his role in the offense for the rest of the game.

