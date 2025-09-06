Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin Juszczyk sends 5-word reaction on Kysre Gondrezick's BTS video of photoshoot with "OFF SEASON" brand

Kristin Juszczyk and her Off Season brand have taken the WNBA by storm, and at the centre of all the hype is Kysre Gondrezick. The former Chicago Sky guard, who last played in 2024, has joined hands with Emma Grede’s for a massive collaboration with the WNBA.The campaign is already making noise across social media, and the latest behind-the-scenes video has left 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife in awe. Off Season’s official Instagram page dropped a BTS reel of Gondrezick’s photoshoot today, where she posed in sleek, all-black fits. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post’s cover shot shows Gondrezick seated on a steel chair, basketball in hand, and locking eyes with the camera. Kristin's comment on BTS of the photoshoot video stole the show with a five-word comment:“Could watch this on repeat.”Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin Juszczyk sends 5-word reaction on Kysre Gondrezick's BTS video of photoshoot with &quot;OFF SEASON&quot; brand [IG/@offseasonbrand]Kristib has been a driving force behind the brand’s crossover into sports culture. Gondrezick herself thanked Grede and Juszczyk in an earlier post, writing:“So honored to be the face of this groundbreaking and monumental campaign.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post drew praise from the basketball world, with Cameron Brink, Lisa Leslie, Aerial Powers, and others loving Gondrezick's work.Also read: Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin shares glimpse of 49ers’ ladies party ahead of faceoff vs Seahawks [PICS]Kristin Juszczyk Off Season brand partners with WNBAKyle Juszczyk's wife has taken her game-day fashion empire to the hardwood. Kristin has officially partnered her Off-Season brand with the WNBA. The new collection drops with sporty-chic pieces designed for four powerhouse squads: the New York Liberty, Indiana Fever, Golden State Valkyries, and Las Vegas Aces.Juszczyk wanted every look to channel women's basketball's “strength, power, creativity, and energy”.The WNBA line is drawing major buzz with fleece corsets leading the hype. Juszczyk herself was spotted in one at a Valkyries game. Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham also repped the collection with a tunnel fit.Kristin started with patchworking sweatpants and has now gone viral for her celebrity fits.Also read: Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole sends 4-word message to Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk as they attend Fever vs. Valkyries WNBA game