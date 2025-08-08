Kyle Juszczyk drops 3-word message as wife Kristin’s NFL Offseason brand x 49ers line sells out on day 1

Kyle Juszczyk is showing support for his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, and her endeavors as a clothing designer. Last week, Kristin shared a post on Instagram where she was participating in the &quot;Nicki Minaj Challenge,&quot; where people balance themselves on random objects as part of a viral social media trend.In the video, Kristin Juszczyk balanced on top of one of her sewing machines while holding scissors. She was dressed in one of her custom San Francisco 49ers pieces from her clothing brand &quot;Off Season&quot;. In the caption, she revealed that San Francisco 49ers fans immediately sold out the set the day it was released. She asked fans of other teams to check out the set as well.&quot;The Niner girlies sold out this set day 1! Other teams available - spread the word!! 🥰,&quot; Kristin Juszczyk captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuszczyk received over 49,000 likes on the Instagram post since last week and one of the comments was from her husband, Kyle. The 49ers fullback encouraged others on the social media platform to spread the news of this new collection.&quot;Spread the word!&quot; Juszczyk commented.Kyle Juszczyk responded to his wife's Instagram post. (Comment via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram)The set featured a strapless cropped tube top in the San Francisco 49ers team colors with matching pants.Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launched new clothing set with help from Claire KittleKyle Juszczyk and the San Francisco 49ers are hard at work at training camp, preparing for the 2025 NFL season. In the meantime, Kristin Juszczyk launched the newest pieces of her &quot;Off Season&quot; clothing line ahead of the new season.She debuted a new sweat set in a video on Instagram that featured two special guests. Clarie Kittle, 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, and Tori Moraga, girlfriend of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, helped Kristin Juszczyk show off her newest clothing pieces.&quot;Mood that @offseasonbrand just restocked this sweatset (along with other styles)!! …but really @clairekittle is the real mood,&quot; Kristin Juszczyk wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClaire Kittle sat in the back drinking a glass of wine as Moraga and Juszczyk danced, with all three wearing the new sweat set. The all black monochromatic look featured the San Francisco 49ers logo on the back.