Kyle Juszczyk drops 3-word message as wife Kristin's NFL Offseason brand x 49ers line sells out on day 1

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 08, 2025 15:51 GMT
Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Kristin Juszczyk received support from husband Kyle with her recent clothing line drop. - Source: Getty

Kyle Juszczyk is showing support for his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, and her endeavors as a clothing designer. Last week, Kristin shared a post on Instagram where she was participating in the "Nicki Minaj Challenge," where people balance themselves on random objects as part of a viral social media trend.

In the video, Kristin Juszczyk balanced on top of one of her sewing machines while holding scissors. She was dressed in one of her custom San Francisco 49ers pieces from her clothing brand "Off Season". In the caption, she revealed that San Francisco 49ers fans immediately sold out the set the day it was released. She asked fans of other teams to check out the set as well.

"The Niner girlies sold out this set day 1! Other teams available - spread the word!! 🥰," Kristin Juszczyk captioned her Instagram post.
Juszczyk received over 49,000 likes on the Instagram post since last week and one of the comments was from her husband, Kyle. The 49ers fullback encouraged others on the social media platform to spread the news of this new collection.

"Spread the word!" Juszczyk commented.
Kyle Juszczyk responded to his wife&#039;s Instagram post. (Comment via Kristin Juszczyk&#039;s Instagram)
Kyle Juszczyk responded to his wife's Instagram post. (Comment via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram)

The set featured a strapless cropped tube top in the San Francisco 49ers team colors with matching pants.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launched new clothing set with help from Claire Kittle

Kyle Juszczyk and the San Francisco 49ers are hard at work at training camp, preparing for the 2025 NFL season. In the meantime, Kristin Juszczyk launched the newest pieces of her "Off Season" clothing line ahead of the new season.

She debuted a new sweat set in a video on Instagram that featured two special guests. Clarie Kittle, 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, and Tori Moraga, girlfriend of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, helped Kristin Juszczyk show off her newest clothing pieces.

"Mood that @offseasonbrand just restocked this sweatset (along with other styles)!! …but really @clairekittle is the real mood," Kristin Juszczyk wrote.

Claire Kittle sat in the back drinking a glass of wine as Moraga and Juszczyk danced, with all three wearing the new sweat set. The all black monochromatic look featured the San Francisco 49ers logo on the back.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by John Maxwell
