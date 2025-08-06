Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, shows off $150 cowgirl-inspired all-black concert outfit in latest IG post

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, shared a mirror selfie IG story with her 1.1 million followers on Tuesday and flaunted $150 cowgirl-inspired all black outfit. She wrote in the caption,
“I'm at the airport so I'm going to link some outfits for the girls.”
Juszczyk’s wife shared the full outfit link with the picture. Kristin wore a black Bea tube top paired with rich black colored Bisous pants accessorized with resin & gold bangles, turquoise & silver stud earrings, rings and a Rancher Cowboy hat.
Kyle and Kristin first met in 2014 while living in Baltimore, Maryland, when the fullback was playing for the Baltimore Ravens. In 2017, Kyle signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, prompting a move across the country. That move also led Kristin to shift her career path, leaving her real estate goals behind to follow her passion for designing clothes. She soon found her niche in creating custom game-day outfits for NFL fans, as well as for wives and girlfriends of athletes.
Kristin Juszczyk’s brand ‘Off-Season’ gets praise
The 49ers fullback’s wife, who is famous for her creative game-day outfits, has released her second NFL collection in collaboration with business mogul Emma Grede. The Ready-To-Wear line, launched on July 24, is now available on OffSeasonBrand.com, NFLShop.com and Fanatics.com.
On Tuesday, Kristin reposted an Instagram story of Lucio Andreozzi, the celebrity photographer who shared a review of her brand, Off Season.
“I ordered some pieces from Kristin Juszczyk's brand off-season, and I'm going to talk about them. I'm planning to go to some games in the fall, so I just wanted to get some new pieces. The quality on this stuff is unlike anything I've ever seen. It's so thick, it's so premium. It's the only word that comes to mind. I love how the front is kind of simple in design,” Andreozzi said in the video.
He added that Kristin has a unique talent for blending different styles and thinking outside the box. The new collection reflects the same creativity, offering reworked fashion pieces like T-shirts with a fresh twist.
