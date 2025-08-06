Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, shows off $150 cowgirl-inspired all-black concert outfit in latest IG post

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, shared a mirror selfie IG story with her 1.1 million followers on Tuesday and flaunted $150 cowgirl-inspired all black outfit. She wrote in the caption,

Ad

“I'm at the airport so I'm going to link some outfits for the girls.”

Juszczyk’s wife shared the full outfit link with the picture. Kristin wore a black Bea tube top paired with rich black colored Bisous pants accessorized with resin & gold bangles, turquoise & silver stud earrings, rings and a Rancher Cowboy hat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shows off $150 Cowgirl-inspired all-black concert outfit. [IG/@kristinjuszczyk]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kyle and Kristin first met in 2014 while living in Baltimore, Maryland, when the fullback was playing for the Baltimore Ravens. In 2017, Kyle signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, prompting a move across the country. That move also led Kristin to shift her career path, leaving her real estate goals behind to follow her passion for designing clothes. She soon found her niche in creating custom game-day outfits for NFL fans, as well as for wives and girlfriends of athletes.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shares first glimpse of Off Season brand's 'newest project' with Luka Dončić's former team

Kristin Juszczyk’s brand ‘Off-Season’ gets praise

The 49ers fullback’s wife, who is famous for her creative game-day outfits, has released her second NFL collection in collaboration with business mogul Emma Grede. The Ready-To-Wear line, launched on July 24, is now available on OffSeasonBrand.com, NFLShop.com and Fanatics.com.

Ad

On Tuesday, Kristin reposted an Instagram story of Lucio Andreozzi, the celebrity photographer who shared a review of her brand, Off Season.

“I ordered some pieces from Kristin Juszczyk's brand off-season, and I'm going to talk about them. I'm planning to go to some games in the fall, so I just wanted to get some new pieces. The quality on this stuff is unlike anything I've ever seen. It's so thick, it's so premium. It's the only word that comes to mind. I love how the front is kind of simple in design,” Andreozzi said in the video.

Ad

Kristin Juszczyk’s brand ‘Off-Season’ gets praise [IG/@KristinJuszczyk]

He added that Kristin has a unique talent for blending different styles and thinking outside the box. The new collection reflects the same creativity, offering reworked fashion pieces like T-shirts with a fresh twist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.