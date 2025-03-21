Kyle Juszczyk embraces couple fashion goals as wife Kristin playfully calls him out for copying outfit

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin is well-known for her fashion designs and outfits, and now, the fullback is taking her lead for his own fashion. The couple is currently enjoying some downtime in Iceland after a crazy week where he was released and then re-signed by the San Francisco 49ers.

Kristin Juszczyk shared a photo of herself in an off-white cable knit sweater that she paired with black leggings, a black beanie and furry boots. In her caption, she mentioned how her husband, Kyle, liked her outfit and then left her Instagram followers in suspense.

"Kyle liked my outfit so much that...," Kristin wrote.

Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram Story post about her own outfit. (Photo via Instagram Story)

In the next post on her Instagram Story, it was revealed that the San Francisco 49ers fullback copied her look. Kyle Juszczyk can be seen wearing his own off white cable knit sweater and black beanie in the photo.

"He copied me," Kristin Juszczyk wrote.

The Juszczyk's matching sweaters for their cold weather adventure. (Photos via Kristin Juszczyk)

The "Off Season" clothing designer revealed in earlier posts on her Instagram Story that the couple was on vacation in Iceland and that they were 'chasing' the Northern Lights.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shared glimpses of fullback's NFL journey

It's no surprise that the San Francisco 49ers are in a financial crunch. It was a surprise though when they announced last week that they were releasing fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The nine-time Pro Bowler has been with the team since 2017 and is an integral part of the 49ers offense.

Days later, after the fullback spoke to other NFL teams, the two sides agreed to a new two-year contract worth $8 million, allowing him to stay in the San Francisco Bay area.

After he resigned, his wife, Kristin Juszczyk reflected on the rollercoaster of emotions they experienced last week.

"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay. We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years.

"It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! ❤️ We’re forever Faithful@49ers @juicecheck44," Kristin Juszczyk wrote.

It's safe to say the Juszczyks are very excited to be staying in San Francisco, a place they now call their home.

