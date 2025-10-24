  • home icon
  Kyle Juszczyk pens heartfelt note for 49ers teammate George Kittle as star gear up for Week 8 showdown vs. Texans

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 24, 2025 15:34 GMT
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games - Source: Getty
Kyle Juszczyk shared a message with George Kittle. - Source: Getty

Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle are not only teammates on the San Francisco 49ers but also close friends. On Thursday, the 49ers fullback shared a heartfelt message to his longtime teammate.

Juszczyk shared a photo on his Instagram Story of him walking to practice alongside Kittle. He added a caption, celebrating their nine years together as teammates on the San Francisco 49ers.

"9 years in a row walking to practice with this guy @gkittle" Juszczyk wrote.
Juszczyk celebrated his friendship with Kittle. (Photo via Kyle Juszczyk&#039;s Instagram Story)
George Kittle was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa. Juszczyk signed with the 49ers that same year after he spent teh first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans. The 49ers are coming off a 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. Last week's game also marked George Kittle's return as he has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 1, he however, didn't register a catch.

Kyle Juszczyk celebrated wife Kristin's latest career milestone

Kristin Juszczyk's clothing line, "Off Season" has taken its next step in the growth of the brand. This week, Juszczyk shared a video of herself seeing her clothing line in Nordstrom's department store. The brand has officially launched in the select stores across the country.

"I am so excited to announce that @offseasonbrand NFL collection is now in select Nordstrom stores! ✨ This is such a dream come true! I can’t wait for you all to be able to see, touch and feel the product in person!!" Kristin Juszczyk celebrated.
Kyle Juszczyk shared his admiration for his wife and her brand by commenting on the Instagram post.

"So amazing!" Juszczyk wrote.
The 49ers fullback commented on his wife&#039;s Instagram post. (Comment via Kristin Juszczyk&#039;s Instagram)
The San Francisco 49ers fullback has been his wife's biggest fan as she grows her clothing line. In fact, he took to social media to ensure that everyone knew that she was the designer behind Taylor Swift's puffer jacket in January 2024. Essentially launching her designs into a viral tailspin and leading to the creation of her brand.

Bethany Cohen

Edited by Bethany Cohen
