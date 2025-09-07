Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin debuts new 49ers-themed custom outfit to kick off 2025 NFL season against Seahawks

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Sep 07, 2025 20:46 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, designed a special outfit for the San Francisco 49ers' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The nine-time Pro Bowler's wife shared a reel showing how she transformed a 49ers sweatshirt.

Kristin's video featured a vintage 49ers sweatshirt that pays tribute to the team’s 1980s dynasty. The design features bold red “49ERS” lettering, “San Francisco” across the chest, and a large football graphic with the team logo.

Above, it proudly states “The Team of the 80’s” with “Est. 1946” beneath it. On one side, the text reads: “1981-49ERS go 16-3 and beat the Bengals 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI for their 1st World Title.” On the other side, it reads “NFL Champs 1981, 1984, 1988, 1989.”

Juszczyk's wife managed to turn the sweatshirt into a chic off-the-shoulder crop top. She paired it with light denim cutoff Bermuda shorts, which also featured some part of the sweatshirt and red heels. Kristin completed the outfit with gold jewelry and a layered bangle.

"It’s that time of the year!! 🪡🧵 Week 1 🏈🏈," Kristin wrote in caption.
Kyle Juszczyk is entering his ninth season with the 49ers and his 13th in the NFL. He has made 125 appearances for the franchise, starting 110 games. He has earned the Pro Bowl honor every year with the 49ers. San Francisco is coming off a 6-11 season. Juszczyk would hope to return to the Super Bowl this year.

The 49ers lost 30-9 to the Denver Broncos in the preseason opener but bounced back to clinch victories against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. They would aim to carry the same momentum into the regular season.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin collaborating with the WNBA

Kristin announced on Thursday that her brand is collaborating with the WNBA. Kyle Juszczyk's wife shared her excitement about the partnership via her Instagram handle.

"Our @offseasonbrand @wnba drop is now live!!! We couldn’t be more excited to expand to the WNBA! So much hardwork and dedication went into this collection and I can’t wait for you all to get your hands on it!" Kristin wrote.

In the pictures she shared, Kristin donned a black top and cream-colored pants. She sat on a WNBA chair with a league basketball on one side. The carousel also featured some of the outfits and behind-the-scenes from the partnership with the league that has the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Nishant

Edited by Krutik Jain
