Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drops 1-word cryptic message after 49ers shockingly release 9x Pro Bowler

On Monday, the mass exodus of San Francisco 49ers' stars from the team continued, as the team released fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who had been with the team since 2018. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of his eight seasons with the franchise.

Ad

Juszczyk's exit comes after safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw joined the Denver Broncos on three-year deals. They followed Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick. Unlike Hufanga and Greenlaw, Juszczyk had a year left on his deal with San Francisco. The team decided to release him to create $2.9 million in cap space.

Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, who made waves for creating custom jackets from jerseys for players and pop icon Taylor Swift, made her feelings known about her husband's surprise release on Instagram. She posted a picture of the couple's dog, Mozzarella, mean-mugging and captioned it:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mood."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Like her husband, Kristin seemingly did not expect the team to release its longest-tenured player, especially on the day free agency commenced.

Kyle Juszczyk keen on playing in 2025

Following the 49ers' season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, Kyle Juszczyk was asked about his future, and the fullback said he planned on playing in 2025.

"I know I'm not done," he said (via ESPN) "I'm definitely not done playing. I've seen zero regression. I think especially, I mean, you can turn on the last two games and please show me where I've regressed, so I have no plans of stopping."

Ad

The 33-year-old was keen on playing for San Francisco but was seemingly aware that the front office could decide to move on from him.

"I want to win a ring. I want to win a ring here," he said. "But again, if I'm forced to do it somewhere else, I've still got so much football left in me. I still love the game so much. I'm still playing at a high level and I know there's teams out there that can use me."

It's hard to predict where Kyle Juszczyk will hand as only some teams use fullbacks and none as frequently as the 49ers. A handful of franchises could use him on their offense, but it remains to be seen who makes a move for the veteran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.