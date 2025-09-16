Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drops 2-word review on Simone Biles' gameday outfit for Bears vs. Lions Week 2 game

Simone Biles gameday outfit for the Week 2 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions showed her support for husband Jonathan Owens. The gold medal winning gymnast shared a post on Instagram of her gameday look that featured custom pants that spelled out her husband's name. &quot;mrs. 36 🫶🏾&quot;-Biles said View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone Biles' outfit got a seal of approval from another NFL significant other who knows a thing or two about gameday fashion. Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers' fullback Kyle Juszczyk, commented on Biles and gave her approval of the look. &quot;Too good 🔥🔥🔥&quot;-Juszczyk replied on Instagram.Juszczyk replied to Biles Instagram post. (Photo via Simone Biles Instagram)Aside from the custom black pants, Biles completed the look with a black football handbag, silver heels and a necklace that read &quot;Owens&quot;. Biles shared several different angles of her gameday outfit in the carousel on Instagram and even a photo of herself posing alongside Owens before the game.The Chicago Bears safety is in the second and final season of his two-year deal. Through two games this season he has four solo tackles and five combined tackles. Simone Biles declared 'bring your wife to work day' during training camp visitOlympic champion gymnast Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens spent most of the NFL offseason traveling. When the NFL preseason officially kicked off with training camp however, Biles took her role as supportive wife very seriously and went to the Bears' training facility.Biles visited the Chicago Bears safety during training camp practice in August. She shared photos of the two spending time together after practice had concluded. &quot;bring your wife to work 🏈🤭&quot;-Biles wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple, who met in 2020 on the dating app, Raya, has shown support for each other and their respective athletic endeavors through their relationship. Jonathan Owens took a few days off during 2024 NFL training camp with the Chicago Bears to fly to Paris, France for the 2024 Olympic Games. Owens was front and center in the stands to watch his wife add another gold medal to her historic gymnastics' resume.