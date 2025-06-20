Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drops 3-word message regretting intense training session with 49ers FB

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, joined the NFL star for a workout soon after getting back from the hospital. The American fashion designer visited the hospital early this week to get an MRI.

Ad

On Thursday, Kristin Juszczyk shared videos of her intense training with the San Francisco 49ers fullback. In the first Instagram story, Mrs. Juszczyk revealed that her husband "made" her join him for the training.

"Kyle made me train with him," Kristin wrote in the caption of the IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drops a message regretting an intense training session with 49ers FB/@kristinjuszczyk

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She posted another Instagram story, regretting her decision to join her husband.

Ad

Trending

"Honestly… don’t recommend," Kristin wrote.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drops a message regretting an intense training session with 49ers FB/@kristinjuszczyk

Kristin Juszczyk posted her intense workout videos two days after she visited the hospital to get an MRI. She took a break from her work on Monday and posted a picture in a hospital gown, showing her wrist in the snap.

Ad

Meanwhile, her husband is preparing for his upcoming season with the Niners.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shares BTS of Off Season photoshoot

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, has had a hectic schedule as she has been occupied with designing work for her newly launched brand, Off Season. She collaborated with Emma Grede for the sportswear brand, which she launched in January.

Kristin shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of a photoshoot for the Off Season brand on May 30.

Ad

"There’s no better days than shooting for @offseasonbrand !!! SO much to come!!" she wrote in the caption.

Ad

The first snap of the post is a selfie from her car. In the next slide, she posted a mirror selfie that provided a glimpse of her outfit for the day. She wore a black top and matching jeans along with some rings on her fingers.

The following slide was a shot of a message from the Off Season team:

"Have fun, good luck - OS team."

She posted a picture of the setup for the photoshoot, followed by a video of the team working on arranging the things for the shoot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.