While San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk has dedicated himself to training for next season, his wife Kristin is busy managing her Off Season apparel brand. However, Kristin Juszczyk had to take a break from work following an expected health setback.

On Tuesday, she posted a picture of herself with a hospital gown on. Kristin had to visit the hospital for an MRI on her wrist, which got "messed up" while using her sewing machine.

"Gotta love a MRI Monday. I've had to take a little break from sewing because I messed up my wrist," Kristin wrote on Instagram.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin takes break from work due to emergency health setback (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)

A day before her health update, Kristin talked about her urge to try a popular hair trend. She shared a screenshot of a TikTok clip, which featured a model with the hairstyle she wanted to try.

"I'm getting the urge to cut my hair short ... this has never happened to me before! Someone tell me not to!!" Kristin wrote on Instagram.

Kristin has been working on multiple shoots for Off Season for months and has often given fans sneak peeks. On May 30, Kristin dropped a five-word message on Instagram, featuring behind-the-scenes snaps from the photoshoot of her upcoming collection.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin poked fun at her outfit for 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin attended the 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley in May with George Kittle and his wife Claire. Kristin recapped her best memories from the event on Instagram.

In the post, she poked fun at her “upcycled” outfit, agreeing with a hilarious comment she received.

"Someone said my shirt looked like a upcycled shower curtain and they’re not not wrong," Kristin wrote.

While Kristin couldn't disagree with the resemblance, Kyle defended her outfit. Apart from Kristin, Claire also shared an Instagram post featuring her special moments with her from the music festival.

