"This has never happened to me" - Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin gets major urge to follow 2025’s prominent hair trend

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, has received suggestions from fans to cut her hair short. The fashion designer has made an impression with her sportswear creations.

On Sunday, she shared a story on Instagram about a prominent hair trend her fans want her to follow. She posted a picture and wrote:

"I'm getting the urge to cut my hair short ... this has never happened to me before! Someone tell me not to!!"

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin gets urge to follow 2025’s prominent hair trend/@kristinjuszczyk

Kristin Juszczyk’s style has become popular among fans, especially after she launched her clothing brand, Off Season, in January.

On April 29, Kristin Juszczyk surprised fans by sharing a unique designer top from the Golden State Warriors T-shirt for an NBA game, transforming a regular blue tee into a stylish crop top.

For her NBA outing, Kristin Juszczyk styled a custom-designed top with a jacket and blue jeans and shared a video of watching an NBA game on an Instagram post.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, shares behind-the-scenes look at Off Season photoshoot

Kyle Juszczyk's wife provided a glimpse into her behind-the-scenes for the photoshoot for her Off Season brand, posting a slew of pictures and a video on May 30 on Instagram.

Kristin wrote:

"There’s no better days than shooting for @offseasonbrand !!! SO much to come!!"

In the first snap, she shared a selfie sitting in a car and posted a mirror selfie from her makeup room. She was styled in a black top paired with matching jeans. Kristin also posted a sweet handwritten note from the Off Season team that said:

"Have fun, good luck!"

She also shared a picture of the setup for the photoshoot, followed by the arrangement made. In the last slide, Kristin provided a glimpse of her photos.

Meanwhile, her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, is gearing up for the new NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners start their campaign on Sept. 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

