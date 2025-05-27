“Nicest shower curtain I’ve ever seen": 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk defends wife Kristin’s upcycled outfit

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, attended the 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival with George Kittle and his wife Claire.

Being a designer, Kristin Juszczyk didn't shy away from showing off her fashion sense with her unique and stylish outfit.

A unique part of Kristin's outfit, which she herself accepted, was that her shirt looked like an "uncycled shower curtain."

In fact, Kristin ended up taking a friendly dig at her outfit choice in her Instagram recap. On Monday, the customized outfit designer recapped her core memories from the music festival via an IG post with a caption that read:

"Someone said my shirt looked like a upcycled shower curtain and they’re not not wrong."

Kyle Juszczyk defends wife Kristin’s upcycled outfit (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)

For the 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, Kristin wore a gray shirt, which, according to her, resembled a "shower curtain," with blue denim jeans and brown boots.

As for her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, the fullback wore a tartar blue half-sleeves shirt over a plain white tank top, light blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1.

Kristin's outfit got her some nice compliments from not just fans but especially her husband Kyle Juszczyk. The fullback shared his honest review of his wife's "shower curtain" shirt.

"Nicest shower curtain I’ve ever seen!" Kyle commented.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, showed off stylish outfit for SBJ's appearance

Last Wednesday, Kristin Juszczyk was a part of a panel discussion by the Sports Business Journal in New York City.

As a guest speaker, Kristin talked about her journey with the OFFSEASON and how she ended up making it a customer-favorite brand. During one of her discussions, the designer also credited Taylor Swift for getting her apparel brand major mainstream attention.

Kristin later shared an Instagram post, showing off her special customized outfit for the event. The designer wore a cropped full-sleeve pink shirt, paired with a similar-styled skirt and finished her overall looks with a plain gray tie and white heels.

"Tied up in the business of blending fashion & sports. Thank you for having me @sportsbusinessjournal ! This will always be my favorite topic to talk about!" Kristin captioned her IG post.

Kristin' IG post got her compliments from her bff and George Kittle's wife, Claire. Apart from praising Kristin's outfit for the SBJ event, Claire Kittle also penned down a sweet four-word birthday message for the designer.

