The San Francisco 49ers have decided to part ways with their fullback Kyle Juszczyk and officially announced their decision to fans on Tuesday. Less than a day after the 49ers broke the news, Juszczyk's wife Kristin shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Kristin updated her Instagram story with a picture from her flight. In the caption, she wrote a 3-word cryptic message following the fullback's exit from the 49ers, ending an 8-year long run.

"The world knew," Kristin wrote.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drops cryptic 3-word message after 49ers release 9x Pro Bowl FB (Image Source: Kristin/IG)

Apart from Kristin Juszczyk, George Kittle's wife Claire, who's also the designer's best friend, shared her reaction to the fullback's 49ers exit. On Monday, Claire Kittle shared a picture of Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin on her Instagram story.

"Just rip out our hearts, why don't you? 8 years a Niner, 12 year vet, 9 consecutive Pro Bowls, 2x All Pro, 2024 49ers Captain," she wrote in the caption.

In another Instagram story, Claire penned a detailed message alongside a picture of her husband George, Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin. The snapshot was from the red carpet of Netflix's Receiver premiere.

"It'll never make sense. I thank the Lord for bringing us together in 2017. You boys are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I'm so proud of you," Claire wrote.

Ex-NFL star Emmanuel Acho called out 49ers decision to release Kyle Juszczyk

The 49ers' decision to release Kyle Juszczyk didn't just land poorly with fans but also former NFL star Emmanuel Acho. On Tuesday, Acho shared a post on X featuring a clip in which he complained about the team's controversial decision.

"What are the 49ers doing? I'm in here minding my business and they decided to rebuild the roster on a whim. I get it. You traded Deebo [Samuel], you drafted [Ricky] Pearsall last year in the first round. Fine. But I'm confused," Acho said.

Acho also criticized 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for leaving out not just Kyle Juszczyk but also other players like Aaron Banks, Charvarius Ward and Dre Greenlaw. Apart from Emmanuel Acho, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey also shared a 2-word reaction to Kyle Juszczyk's release.

