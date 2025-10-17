  • home icon
  Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin impressed by Gracie Hunt as Chiefs heiress styles custom 'Happy Red Friday' outfit from designer's Off Season brand

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin impressed by Gracie Hunt as Chiefs heiress styles custom 'Happy Red Friday' outfit from designer's Off Season brand

By Prasen
Modified Oct 17, 2025 10:03 GMT
Kyle Juszczyk
Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin impressed by Gracie Hunt as Chiefs heiress styles custom 'Happy Red Friday' outfit from designer's Off Season brand [IG/@kristinjuszczyk & @graciehunt]

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is no stranger to flaunting her game day style on Instagram. She turned heads yet again while cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Her 594,000 followers got a closer look last Friday when Gracie shared a carousel post featuring her bold game day outfit.

The 26-year-old wore a customised sweatshirt from the Off Season brand, which is co-founded by San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin.

“Happy Red Friday Chiefs Kingdom❣️🚩,” Gracie Hunt wrote in the caption.

Kristin reposted her snap on IG and dropped three heart eyes emojis in the caption. Gracie’s outfit featured a cropped red Chiefs sweatshirt with the team’s name and logo in white and gold. She paired it with a sparkly black mini skirt.

For footwear, Gracie opted for black high-heeled platform sandals and minimal jewellery. Her hair was styled in soft, loose waves. Have a look:

Kyle Juszczyk&#039;s wife Kristin impressed by Gracie Hunt as Chiefs heiress styles custom &#039;Happy Red Friday&#039; outfit from designer&#039;s Off Season brand [IG/@kristinjuszczyk]
Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin impressed by Gracie Hunt as Chiefs heiress styles custom 'Happy Red Friday' outfit from designer's Off Season brand [IG/@kristinjuszczyk]

In January 2025, Kristin Juszczyk launched Off Season, a premium apparel brand she co-founded with business mogul Emma Grede. The brand originated as a DIY game-day project in 2020 and has evolved into a stylish collection that seamlessly blends fashion with sports culture.

Gracie Hunt posts September dump showing off sweet moment with boyfriend Derek Green

Clark Hunt's daughter had a busy September. The Miss Kansas USA 2021 winner shared that she’s settling into a new home while managing a month full of travel, work, and cheering for the Chiefs.

“A September to remember 📸✈️🌎❤️ Between moving, a game in Brazil, work, and endless weeks of travel and packing, life has been full and busy. But being busy is both a blessing and a choice — and I’m so grateful for it all. Most of all, I’m thankful for the incredible people I get to work with, share life with, and for this beautiful community that makes the journey so meaningful 🫶🏼,” Clark and Tavia Hunt’s daughter wrote in the caption.
In one of the pictures from her Instagram post, Gracie was walking hand in hand with Derek Green. See for yourself:

