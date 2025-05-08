Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, reviews "most beautiful" experience at Olivia Culpo's Parisian baby shower

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, had her first baby shower on Wednesday. Many celebrities, including Culpo's close friends, were on the guest list.

Ad

Culpo later shared an Instagram reel to give fans a glimpse into her Parisian-styled baby shower. The reel attracted reactions and well-wishes from fans, including Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin. She shared a wholesome message in the comment section, reviewing her experience at Culpo's baby shower.

"The most beautiful day for the most beautiful mama!! Can’t wait for baby McCaffrey to get here!!!" Kristin wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, reviews her experience at Olivia Culpo's baby shower (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Apart from Kristin Juszczyk, George Kittle's wife, Claire, accompanied the customized outfit designer to Olivia Culpo's baby shower. On Thursday, Claire updated her Instagram story with a group photo featuring Culpo, Juszczyk and Sarah Taylor and thanked Culpo in the caption.

Ad

"My favourite trips are girls trips. Thank you @oliviaculpo for giving us a reason to all be together again," Claire wrote.

Claire Kittle pens a 'thank you' note for Olivia Culpo (Image Credit: Claire/IG)

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, revealed the reason for hosting baby shower in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has always been a special place for Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo. From getting married there to organizing their first baby shower, the couple hasn't missed a single chance to reconnect with their roots whenever possible.

Ad

On Wednesday, Vogue magazine released an exclusive interview with Culpo, in which she talked about holding her baby shower in Rhode Island.

"Rhode Island has always held such a special place in my heart — it’s where I grew up, where so many of my values were shaped, and where most of my family still lives," Culpo said.

Before recapping her best memories from her baby shower, Culpo made headlines for showing off her baby belly during one of her workout sessions. Considering Culpo has completed her baby shower, it hints that she might be close to her due date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.