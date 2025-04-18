Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shares unseen pictures from Brandon Aiyuk's Napa Valley wedding

Kristin, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, gave fans a glimpse into Brandon Aiyuk's wedding celebration. She posted never-before-seen photos on Instagram.

Kristin Juszczyk emerged as a prominent personality in the NFL circle, famous for her fashion creations. She and her husband attended Aiyuk and Rochelle Searight's wedding.

The post was sent days after she had originally congratulated the couple with a short message after their Apr. 12 ceremony.

"Last week. Never realized this was my surprise face," Kristin captioned her Instagram post on Friday.

This Instagram post came after a small controversy over Kristin's wedding dress. Some Instagram followers had wrongly assumed she wore white to the wedding, a common faux pas.

On Tuesday, Kristin Juszczyk immediately set the record straight on her Instagram stories that she was indeed wearing sage green:

"I would never wear white to someone's wedding. I actually wore this dress to one of my best friend's wedding and they helped me pick it."

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife enjoy Aiyuk's wedding

Before posting the recent photos, Kristin Juszczyk had already responded to Aiyuk's wedding with a three-word message on her Instagram Stories. Her plain yet genuine "Congratulations you two!" was among the first public responses to the wedding.

The ceremony itself was a small one where Aiyuk, recovering from a severe ACL and MCL injury he suffered during the 2024 NFL season, walked down the aisle in a white tuxedo. To make the moment even sweeter, he had his four-year-old son Braylon by his side, also dressed to fit his father's attire. The ceremony was held in a scenic outdoor location in Napa Valley.

Among those present was former Arizona State teammate and current Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The wedding provided a respite for Aiyuk, who has been concentrating on rehabilitation from his knee injury, which he suffered on Oct. 20 while playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. The injury happened shortly after he signed a huge $120 million contract extension with the 49ers.

