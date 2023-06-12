San Franciso 49ers head coach and former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan recently opened up about the Falcons' Super Bowl loss to the Patriots in 2017.

Atlanta famously (infamously?) blew a 28-3 lead and lost the game 34-28 in overtime, a scoreline that became one of the biggest blown leads in sports history.

Asked if he thought the Falcons would win the game had Julio Jones caught a spectacular catch towards the end of when it was 28-20, Shanahan said that he felt that way the whole game.

He also opened up on how the team collapsed after Tom Brady did Tom Brady things in the Super Bowl.

"I felt that way the whole game. I never sat in a box so long and watched the other team, because Tom was unbelievable. He was on third down, I thought guys were covered pretty well, and he was just putting it on em, and that stars affecting us too. It felt like it was like 45 minutes a time without us touching the ball and eventually they come back and it's like, hey, screw this, we're not gonna hope that this stuff doesn't happen.

"We have to take this into our own hands and start to get aggressive with that cause, I don't wanna give it back to Tom, cause Tom is the man, and he's gonna show what he can do with that. So screw that, let's do it on our own and I think that made me make one bad decision which was a pass on 2nd-and-10."

Atlanta suffered one of the most heartbreaking sports losses in history, as they blew a 28-3 lead.

Kyle Shanahan still searching for his first Super Bowl victory as a coach

Kyle Shanahan during Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Kyle Shanahan is still searching for his first Super Bowl. He lost as an offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

Three years later during Super Bowl LIV, Shanahan missed out on his second opportunity to win the big game.

After becoming the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, he led them to the Super Bowl in 2020, where they met the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers led 20-10 midway through the third quarter before the Chiefs came back and defeated them.

The 49ers are still one of the best teams in the NFC and are viewed as a top-three team in the conference.

