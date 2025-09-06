Kyle Shanahan reveals plans for Christian McCaffrey's workload amid 49ers RB's injury-prone tag

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan outlined how the team plans to handle running back Christian McCaffrey’s workload this season. He stressed the importance of keeping the veteran fresh as he manages another injury scare.

Ad

Speaking on Friday's episode of the "49ers on NBC Sports California," Shanahan said the coaching staff will not hesitate to rotate in backup Brian Robinson Jr. to reduce McCaffrey’s snaps.

"Obviously, we want Christian out there," Shanahan said. "He's one of, if not the best running back in the NFL. The best running back in the pass game."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We love Brian coming in there and not missing a beat. Christian, we don't want him out there too long. We want him always fresh."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Coach Yac 🗣 @Coach_Yac Kyle Shanahan says they’ll be smart with Christian McCaffrey’s usage this season: “Obviously, we want Christian out there. He’s one of, if not the best running back in the NFL. The best running back in the pass game also, but we love Brian coming in there and not missing a beat.

Ad

The comments came as Christian McCaffrey was listed as questionable for Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks with a calf issue. He left Thursday’s practice early after feeling tightness and did not participate in team drills Friday, according to ESPN. McCaffrey said it is “nothing serious.”

"I felt like it was the smart thing to do to not finish the practice," McCaffrey said, according to ESPN.

Ad

"I've been there before, and I've been my own worst enemy in situations like that and I was proud of myself for not doing that again."

Christian McCaffrey's approach gets Kyle Shanahan's backing

NFL: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Kyle Shanahan praised Christian McCaffrey's willingness to remove himself from games when necessary. He has missed significant time in five different seasons.

Ad

"It helps Christian to just talking about that stuff," Shanahan said. "He'll pull himself out a lot. We won't hesitate and Brian will get out there."

McCaffrey appeared in only four games last season, missing extended time with bilateral Achilles tendinitis before a torn PCL in December ended his year. His absence left a significant void in San Francisco’s offense.

"I have forgotten about last year," McCaffrey told ESPN. "Forgotten about the year before that and the year before that. I'm focused on this week and playing Seattle on Sunday."

Ad

Brian Robinson, acquired in an August trade from Washington, is expected to share some of the rushing load. Shanahan’s plan marks a shift from previous seasons when McCaffrey often carried the bulk of the backfield work.

While McCaffrey has insisted he intends to play Sunday, Shanahan’s emphasis on moderation suggests the 49ers are committed to a long-term view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.