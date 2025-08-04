"Kyle Shanahan sat me down": Brock Purdy reveals 49ers HC's no-nonsense message before $265,000,000 contract negotiations

Brock Purdy has thrived under Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers. The former &quot;Mr. Irrelevant&quot; has gone from third stringer to being the undisputed starting quarterback for one of the most celebrated teams in American football.During an interview with Rich Eisen, Purdy spoke about a no-nonsense message he received from his head coach before the start of contract negotiations. Purdy said:&quot;Kyle (Shanahan) sat me down and we just talked. He said 'there’s gonna be this whole process within the negotiations, but just so you hear it from me before it starts, I believe in you and I have since you got here. Since you’ve been the guy there’s been nothing but great things.&quot;We’ve grown together and I want to continue this ride together'… He explained that I’m his guy and that we need to get this done. I appreciated that being the starting quarterback and hearing that from your head coach.&quot;Purdy eventually signed a bumper five-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers. The franchise has now secured the services of its star quarterback for the foreseeable future.Shanahan and the 49ers can focus on rebuilding their side after a host of exits in the offseason.What's next for Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan?Brock Purdy has been ever-present for the 49ers since he stepped in for an injured Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo in his rookie season. He nearly led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in his first season with the storied franchise.Next up for Purdy is the 2025 regular season. Purdy will look to lead his teammates on a postseason run just a year after they missed out on the playoffs.Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan is preparing for his ninth season as the 49ers head coach. The 49ers have been a perennial Super Bowl contender under his guidance, and he'll be aiming for a return to contention after a down year in 2024.The highly rated coach will look to navigate the rest of training camp. Following this, there are three preseason games against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers can then look forward to their Week 1 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.