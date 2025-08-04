  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Kyle Shanahan sat me down": Brock Purdy reveals 49ers HC's no-nonsense message before $265,000,000 contract negotiations

"Kyle Shanahan sat me down": Brock Purdy reveals 49ers HC's no-nonsense message before $265,000,000 contract negotiations

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 04, 2025 14:36 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability - Source: Getty
"Kyle Shanahan sat me down": Brock Purdy reveals 49ers HC's no-nonsense message before $265,000,000 contract negotiations

Brock Purdy has thrived under Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers. The former "Mr. Irrelevant" has gone from third stringer to being the undisputed starting quarterback for one of the most celebrated teams in American football.

Ad

During an interview with Rich Eisen, Purdy spoke about a no-nonsense message he received from his head coach before the start of contract negotiations. Purdy said:

"Kyle (Shanahan) sat me down and we just talked. He said 'there’s gonna be this whole process within the negotiations, but just so you hear it from me before it starts, I believe in you and I have since you got here. Since you’ve been the guy there’s been nothing but great things.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We’ve grown together and I want to continue this ride together'… He explained that I’m his guy and that we need to get this done. I appreciated that being the starting quarterback and hearing that from your head coach."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Purdy eventually signed a bumper five-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers. The franchise has now secured the services of its star quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Shanahan and the 49ers can focus on rebuilding their side after a host of exits in the offseason.

Ad

What's next for Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan?

Brock Purdy has been ever-present for the 49ers since he stepped in for an injured Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo in his rookie season. He nearly led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in his first season with the storied franchise.

Next up for Purdy is the 2025 regular season. Purdy will look to lead his teammates on a postseason run just a year after they missed out on the playoffs.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan is preparing for his ninth season as the 49ers head coach. The 49ers have been a perennial Super Bowl contender under his guidance, and he'll be aiming for a return to contention after a down year in 2024.

The highly rated coach will look to navigate the rest of training camp. Following this, there are three preseason games against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers can then look forward to their Week 1 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications