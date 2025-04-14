Kyle Williams NFL draft: Washington State WR set to visit NFC's playoff contending teams

Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams is a favorite prospect on the wish list of playoff-contending teams leading up to the 2025 NFL draft. The former UNLV transfer has had several NFC playoff-contending teams set up visits with him. This is after he had a sensational showing at the NFL Combine and an impressive final college season.

Williams was under the radar for much of his collegiate career. He started at UNLV before ending up with the Cougars for his last two seasons, where he became the team's top receiving threat in 2024.

On Sunday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network tweeted about Williams' busy pre-draft schedule.

"Washington State WR Kyle Williams' slate of nine pre-draft visits took him to the #Dolphins yesterday with the #Bears, #49ers and #Seahawks this week. After 14 TDs in '24, Williams cemented himself as an early Day 2 pick with a 4.40 40 at the Combine and good meetings with teams," Garafolo wrote.

According to the 2025 NFL draft visit tracker, Williams has had or has planned visits with at least eight teams: the 49ers, Bears, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Seahawks, Texans and Titans. The visits allow teams to conduct interviews and medical checks in their buildings as part of their pre-draft procedure.

Kyle Williams is getting hype from NFL circles

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

A Forbes article on Tuesday described Kyle Williams as "a massive sleeper throughout the offseason" and "dangerous with the ball in his hands." The article also called him "one of the most explosive receivers in this entire draft class."

Williams accumulated quality numbers over his five-year college career, compiling 248 catches for 3,608 yards (14.5 yards per reception) and 29 scores at UNLV and Washington State.

In his final season in 2024, he had 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and nine touchdowns as a fifth-year senior at Washington State. These excellent numbers, along with his his 4.40 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, have skyrocketed his draft value.

Despite measuring 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, and appearing to resemble a slot receiver, Williams was on the outside 74.7% of the time last season. He was particularly good against man coverage, graded 89.8 by PFF.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has Williams listed as the No. 12 receiver and No. 91 overall prospect in the draft class, projecting him as a third-round pick.

