"No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body" - Kyler Murray slams Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade verdict 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is the latest in a long line of people condemning the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade verdict. On Friday, the US Supreme Court gave a judgement overturning the well-known ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion for women.

So, what does this mean? Essentially, from now on, some states across the US will be able to ban or greatly restrict a woman's right to have an abortion. The rule had been in effect since 1973 and it is thought that some, but not all, states will now move to outlaw abortion.

Cardinals star Kyler Murray took to Twitter to vent his anger and frustration at the Supreme Court's decision. He wrote:

"No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women."

Depending on what state a person lives in, they could be required to travel into another state to get the abortion. This is one of the most polarizing issues in American politics and society, in general, and has triggered a massive debate across the nation.

Kyler Murray and Cardinals gearing up for big 2022-23

Kyler Murray and Arizona Cardinals struggled to reach the playoffs last season

While being concerned about social issues, Kyler Murray and his team, the Cardinals, have to primarily focus on their on-field performances.

The Arizona Cardinals started in a blaze of glory last season before falling in a heap and limping into the playoffs. This is something that is becoming a regular occurrence. Murray and Co. were blown off the field against the eventual Super Bowl champions LA Rams 34-11 in last season's Wildcard Round.

Now, they are looking to build on what looked at one stage, to be a promising season. With Murray still not having a new contract, it is not known what his status will be for the upcoming season. However, it is generally thought that he will not play a single down until he gets a new, lucrative deal.

DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six matches due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing policy.

We saw what the offense looked like without Hopkins and it was not pretty viewing for the most part. So, exactly how well the Cardinals will go if his suspension holds up remains to be seen. They did acquire Marquise Brown from the Ravens on draft night, so they do have a little more firepower.

Their division is also getting stronger. The Rams are just as strong, if not stronger, than last season. The 49ers are a bit of an enigma with Trey Lance starting, and the Seahawks are in a rebuilding phase at present.

Murray and Arizona face a difficult season ahead and the general expectation is that they will return to the playoffs and win at least one game. Easier said than done, however.

