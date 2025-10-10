Kylie Kelce blames major non-football luck factor for Chiefs and Eagles' loss-filled Week 5

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, blamed the full moon for the Chiefs and Eagles' bad Week 5 games. She spoke about it on her podcast "Not Gonna Lie" with Kylie Kelce.
“Not, not gonna lie. I'm blaming the full moon. Eagle's lost. Billy's lost. Chief's lost. Trash. Absolute. Garbage. I'm blaming the full moon. Cause I tried every seat in the house. So that could've been it,” Kylie said in her podcast on Thursday. [0:00]
In week 5, the Chiefs lost to the Jaguars 28–31 while the Eagles went down to the Broncos in a close 21–17 game. Kylie joked that no matter where she sat, the cosmos had other plans.
Kylie's podcast ‘Not Gonna Lie’ features weekly conversations with guests from sports, entertainment, and pop culture. She is also involved in charity through the Eagles Autism Foundation.
Kylie Kelce shares favourite songs from Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ album
Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, released her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', on October 3, and Kylie Kelce made sure to reveal her favourite songs from it on her podcast.
“My favourites on the album are definitely ‘Wi$h Li$t,’ ‘Opalite,’ and who are we kidding? ‘Wood!’” Kylie said. “Here’s the deal: do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also, good job, Trav! That’s it! Guys, yes, 1,000%, yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of you.” (05:29)
In one segment of the podcast, Kylie laughed about a tweet inspired by a lyric from 'Life of a Showgirl,' saying it really got her. The tweet, joking about her family, read that the whole block looked like her kids.
