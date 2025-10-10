Kylie Kelce blames major non-football luck factor for Chiefs and Eagles' loss-filled Week 5

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, blamed the full moon for the Chiefs and Eagles' bad Week 5 games. She spoke about it on her podcast "Not Gonna Lie" with Kylie Kelce.

Ad

“Not, not gonna lie. I'm blaming the full moon. Eagle's lost. Billy's lost. Chief's lost. Trash. Absolute. Garbage. I'm blaming the full moon. Cause I tried every seat in the house. So that could've been it,” Kylie said in her podcast on Thursday. [0:00]

In week 5, the Chiefs lost to the Jaguars 28–31 while the Eagles went down to the Broncos in a close 21–17 game. Kylie joked that no matter where she sat, the cosmos had other plans.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kylie's podcast ‘Not Gonna Lie’ features weekly conversations with guests from sports, entertainment, and pop culture. She is also involved in charity through the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Also read: Kylie Kelce expresses mixed thoughts on Taylor Swift's song "Wood" about intimate life with Travis Kelce: "Do I need that much detail about my BIL?"

Kylie Kelce shares favourite songs from Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ album

Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, released her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', on October 3, and Kylie Kelce made sure to reveal her favourite songs from it on her podcast.

Ad

“My favourites on the album are definitely ‘Wi$h Li$t,’ ‘Opalite,’ and who are we kidding? ‘Wood!’” Kylie said. “Here’s the deal: do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also, good job, Trav! That’s it! Guys, yes, 1,000%, yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of you.” (05:29)

Ad

Ad

In one segment of the podcast, Kylie laughed about a tweet inspired by a lyric from 'Life of a Showgirl,' saying it really got her. The tweet, joking about her family, read that the whole block looked like her kids.

Also read: "Picked up a literal turd" - Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shares major misunderstanding in kids' bathroom turning into literal nightmare

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.