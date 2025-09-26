"Picked up a literal turd" - Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shares major misunderstanding in kids' bathroom turning into literal nightmare

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have four daughters and their stories of their chaotic homelife tend to make it onto their respective podcasts. On this week's episode of Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, she told a recent story about a bathroom mishap.

Kylie said that their daughter Bennett, whom they call Benny, is at a stage where 'potty talk' is funny to her. She said that she was taking her two-year-old daughter into the bathroom as they have been potty training. She said she saw something on the floor and assumed it was foam stickers even though her daughter said otherwise.

"Benny and I were heading into the bathroom for a little potty party, if you will, and I look down on the floor and she says, ‘Oh! It’s poop.’ Our potty talk is very exciting right now. So, naturally, when Benny looks on the floor and points to the thing and says, ‘It’s poop,’ I thought it’s just her being her normal self, labeling things in the house that are not actually poop as poop, because when I looked down, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, it’s a freaking sticker."

She then went on to describe the moment she realized what exactly was going on and that her daughter was correct. Kylie Kelce was mortified about what was actually on the bathroom floor.

"It’s another one of the damn foam stickers stuck to the floor.’ Right? Wrong. I was wrong. I bent down and thinking that it was a sticker stuck to the floor with quite a bit of force, I squeezed what I thought was a foam sticker. I raw dogged it. I didn’t take out tissue paper. I didn’t put a glove on. I thought I was picking up a f***ing foam sticker. You know what it was? A tiny turd. It was a tiny turd. Benny was right. It was poop." (TS-15:50)

It's safe to say Kylie Kelce won't make any assumptions about what she finds on the floor of her bathroom again.

Jason Kelce described wife Kylie's approach to Eagles' Week 3 win

Jason Kelce knows what it's like to be on the field as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Now that he is retired, he gets to experience at a fan in the stands of Lincoln Financial Field.

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce revealed how his wife, Kylie's sports superstitions came into play. Jason Kelce said that it wasn't looking good for the Philadelphia Eagles, so Kylie turned around in her seat away from the field. He said the Eagles had a sudden resurgence and they agreed that she was continue to sit in that direction for the rest of the game.

"I look back and Kylie's seated back. So we got to change the Mojo. We got to change the Mojo up. She's switching around. And then we end up scoring that drive. And it's like, yeah, Kylie, I'm sorry. You're not allowed to turn around. It wasn't even me saying that, like Kylie was saying me like, hey, J, sorry I turned this way watching the rest of this game." -Jason Kelce said of his wife's approach to Sunday's game.

New Heights @newheightshow We gotta talk about the real reason for the Eagles comeback … Kylie Kelce NEW EPISODE OUT NOW

The Eagles ended the game with a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown and defeated the Los Angeles Rams 33-26.

