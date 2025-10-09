Kylie Kelce expresses mixed thoughts on Taylor Swift's song "Wood" about intimate life with Travis Kelce: "Do I need that much detail about my BIL?"

Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," has been a huge hit, especially the song "Wood." It has attracted a lot of attention for its tone and lyrics which compared Travis Kelce to a Redwood tree in a romantic way. After being in the headlines since its release on Friday, the song was recently reviewed by Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie.

Kylie Kelce dropped her honest reaction to the lyrics on Thursday. She started by listing all her favorite songs from the album before sharing her review of the song.

"My favorites on the album are definitely "Wi$h Li$t," "Opalite" and who are we kidding? "Wood!" Kylie said (5:29), via the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. "Here’s the deal, do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also, good job, Trav! That’s it! Guys, yes, 1,000%, yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of you."

Jason revealed on Wednesday how big of a fan of "Wi$h Li$t" Kylie has become and shared the resemblance of the lyrics to her personality.

"She was like, ‘No, you need to listen to that one again. That one's f*cking really awesome.’" Jason said, via the "New Heights" podcast. "I completely agree. And that's Kylie's mentality, too. She's not a materialistic person. She's never been all she cares (about)."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie admitted being 'conscious' about not discussing Taylor Swift on NGL podcast

Kylie Kelce has limited her discussions on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. The host shared how she's being "conscious" about not talking about topics associated with the couple during an episode in September.

"I have made a very conscious effort not to discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids and AI, quite frankly, like to post quotes, whatever I say in reference to them," Kelce said. "I don’t need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them. You see what I’m saying? I don’t need you to clickbait my sh*t."

While Travis Kelce has been focused on this season, his brother, Jason, has high expectations for the tight end's wedding. The ex-Eagles center previously admitted to hoping to become the best man at Travis' wedding.

