Kylie Kelce explains why she draws line at using F-word around her dad

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, spoke about her profanity boundary. She revealed that she has a certain line she holds with using the F-word in the presence of her father. Kylie does this even though she is comfortable using profanity in everyday life.

Kylie has made a name for herself with her hit podcast "Not Gonna Lie," which debuted in December. With four daughters — Wyatt (5), Elliotte (3), Bennett (2) and baby Finnley — she has gained a reputation for offering blunt opinions about family life.

During Monday's episode of her show, Kylie discussed her boundaries around profanity with fellow co-host LeeAnn Kreischer. They explored the topic of swearing in front of children.

"I will curse in front of my mom freely," Kylie said (03:38). "I still will not say the F-word in front of my dad. It's just like a — I don't know if it's like a respect thing, but like, I just know that I can say pretty much anything else and it won't bother him. But he's made it a point in his life to not drop the F-bomb in front of my sister and so I just am returning the favor of not saying it in front of him. And I know that it bothers him, so I'm just like, out of respect for you, I won't say the F-word in front of you. I'll say everything else, but I won't say the F-word in front of you."

This latest revelation adds another layer to Kylie's previous position on cursing. In December, she faced public criticism after admitting that she regularly curses around her children, a stance she defended on her podcast at that time.

Kylie Kelce shares the best marriage advice

Kylie Kelce has firmly defended her choice to use casual profanity around her children. She believes parental authenticity trumps rigid self-censorship.

"At the end of the day I am trying to raise good girls into strong, independent women and last time I checked I should not have to censor myself as an independent woman," Kylie said in December, via 'Not Gonna Lie.' She clarified that her use of profanity wasn't directed at her children but part of her everyday vocabulary, noting her daughters don't attempt to repeat these words.

On Thursday's episode, she shared what she considers the best marriage advice.

"You should always date your spouse.," Kylie said. "You chose to love them, you chose to let them love you, and you chose to build a life together."

On April 1, she and Jason Kelce announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Finnley Anne, born on March 30.

