Kylie Kelce reveals why Mother's Day brunch with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was special outing for her

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoyed Mother's Day with the tight end's parents, along with his brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce. The family outing was at Talula’s Garden restaurant in Philadelphia.

Two weeks after Kylie enjoyed her brunch with Travis and Swift, the podcaster recalled her best memories from it.

"(It was) our first official outing as a party of six," Kylie said on Thursday (12:15), via 'Not Gonna Lie.' "I know we left the house (with) everybody (before that). I know I packed up the car and everybody went. When was it? Mother’s Day brunch, the only other time we left the house as a party of six."

According to Kylie, the Mother's Day brunch was special because it was one of the rare times she recently got out of her house. Weeks after spending time with Travis' family, Swift spent a cozy time with the Kansas City Chiefs star in Florida.

Jason Kelce revealed if Taylor Swift met ex-NFL star's newborn daughter

In April, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie gave birth to their fourth daughter, Finnley. However, it wasn't until earlier this month that the ex-NFL star revealed that Taylor Swift already met her.

On May 12, Jason attended an Amazon event in New York City, with his brother Travis. During the brothers' red carpet appearance, Jason had multiple conversations with reporters and media members. During one interview, Jason talked about Swift's visit to his home to meet her newborn daughter.

"She has, yeah," Jason said. "She's met her. We were fortunate to have them all in. It doesn't happen often, everybody's busy, but it was really special. Thankfully, we have a really tight-knit family that makes time for each other. It's been awesome.”

Kelce and Kylie might be onto planning their fifth child. With fans speculating about the couple's family expansion plans, Kylie hinted at the possibility of having another child just one month after giving birth to Finnley.

