Kylie Kelce was not on board with Jason Kelce's viral shirtless celebration at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. The athlete was out of their suite with a beer to celebrate, becoming a topic of conversation this past week.

While on his podcast with brother Travis Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles star revealed that Kylie Kelce wasn't thrilled by his antics.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, in her recent interview with Good Morning America, Kylie Kelce explained the real reason behind her resistance:

"The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, you know what? Go ahead. That's my husband. The second and third time he did it I was like, I'm gonna need you to get back in. Because the poor cops that are out front to keep the chaos at a minimum, you're making their jobs harder."

"So at first, I was all for it and then I had to reel him back in".

She also described his insane energy before and during the game:

"When he got into the suite, he said to me: 'I'm going to take my shirt off and I'm going to jump out'. And I was like, I don't think that's the best idea. But I think that it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break a table".

Jason Kelce's shirtless shenanigans already have Taylor Swift impressed

While speaking to Travis on the New Heights podcast, Jason had to bring up Taylor Swift and her impression of him. Dating Travis Kelce for months, Swift is an expected appearance at Chiefs games.

Of course, Jason Kelce and Swift met at the Bills-Chiefs game.

According to Travis Kelce, Swift was impressed by Jason despite his chaotic behavior:

"Oh well, Tay said she absolutely loved you".

Jason Kelce explained a little from Kylie's perspective, revealing that she was unhappy with his actions.