Kylie Kelce takes sly jab at Jason Kelce's manhood with cheeky Instagram update inspired by Taylor Swift song

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, took a cheeky jab at her husband's manhood, which has now gone viral. It is inspired by Taylor Swift's track about his younger brother, Travis Kelce. Swift's song, 'Wood,' from her 'The Life of a Showgirl' album featured lyrics like "His love was the key / That opened my thighs."It gave way to tons of laughs and speculations. Jason roasted Travis on the 'New Heights' podcast, saying that a Japanese Maple would better suit him than a 'Redwood Tree,' another term in Swift's lyrics. Now Kylie has jumped on husband Jason's roast for Travis and updated her Instagram bio:"Big fan of Japanese Maples."This dig from Kylie Kelce comes after she admitted Swift's lyrics about her brother-in-law were "a little uncomfortable.""Do I need that much detail? Specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not," Kylie said. "Good job, Trav! That's women supporting women. Proud of ya," Kylie added. (05:40)Jason asked his brother on 'New Heights,'&quot;'Do you feel like, err, do you feel cocky about the song wood?&quot;Travis replied, &quot;No! Any song that she references me, I love that girl, what do you mean?&quot;Kylie Kelce reveals cosmetic product that Jason Kelce prohibits his children to useJason Kelce has drawn a hard line when it comes to his daughters and makeup. The former NFL star doesn't want Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, or baby Finn experimenting with beauty products, particularly lipstick.Kylie Kelce revealed on her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast that the girls call it "lipic," and while they're obsessed, Jason is "vehemently against lipic." Kylie admitted she's not thrilled about it either.This parenting take isn't new for the Kelces. Kylie once shared on Kelly Ripa's show that the family plans strict rules around future cellphone use. They have coined the term "kitchen phone" to limit access and control responsibility.